Around the NFL

Titans RB Derrick Henry, Falcons QB Matt Ryan lead Players of the Week

Published: Oct 21, 2020 at 08:31 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry could rarely be slowed down, much less stopped on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

And Henry ran all the way to AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

On the strength of a huge outing in the Titans' 42-36 overtime victory, Henry leads the way in the latest NFL Players of the Week honors.

Henry averaged an eye-popping 9.6 yards per carry as he tallied 212 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 22 attempts. He also added 52 receiving yards.

Across the way in the NFC, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan grabbed NFC Offensive Player of the Week on the heels of leading his team to its first win of the season, 40-23 over the Minnesota Vikings. Ryan put up huge numbers with 371 yards and four touchdowns. He was the picture of accuracy, completing passes at a 75% rate (30-for-40), throwing no interceptions and tallying a 136.6 rating.

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell was a force in his squad's 30-28 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week in the process. Campbell posted three sacks along with five tackles and four tackles for loss.

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week was had by Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus﻿. The Broncos pulled off an 18-12 upset of the New England Patriots and McManus was all the Denver offense had and needed. McManus scored all 18 of his team's points, converting all six of his field goal attempts, including two from 50-plus.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker made the most of the Monday Night Football prime time stage and is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Baker terrorized the Dallas Cowboys in the Cardinals' 38-10 win. The hard-hitting DB posted seven tackles, one sack, one interception and a forced fumble, filling up the stat line and taking charge as the Cardinals captain.

The Chicago Bears are 5-1 after a 23-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and they have kicker Cairo Santos﻿, the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, to thank for it. Santos was perfect on five kicks Sunday, converting two extra points and three field goals, including one from 55.

Related Content

news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

Eagles coach Doug Pederson anticipates Lane Johnson and DeSean Jackson to play against the Giants on Thursday night. Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday. 
news

Panthers place Joey Slye, Trent Scott on reserve/COVID-19 list

Two more Panthers players have landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Carolina placed kicker ﻿Joey Slye﻿ and offensive lineman ﻿Trent Scott﻿ on the list, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Saints coach Sean Payton says WR Michael Thomas' discipline is over 

Saints coach Sean Payton said wideout Michael Thomas' discipline is over and the injury that had him sidelined is believed to be past him
news

Brian Flores: Starting Tua Tagovailoa at QB 'the best thing for' the Dolphins

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said now was the best time to start rooking Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback.
news

Giants coach Joe Judge on Philly homecoming: 'My in-laws are already buying batteries'

As a Philadelphia native, Joe Judge understands full-well the type of reception he's in for when his New York Giants face off against division rival Eagles on Thursday night.
news

Tomlin: Titans RB Derrick Henry 'like Bud Dupree running the football' but faster

Ahead of the premier matchup of Week 7, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is preparing his defense for the reigning rushing champion in the Titans' Derrick Henry, and he compares the RB to one of his pass-rushing defenders.
news

Mike McCarthy on reports of Cowboys discontent: It's important to talk 'as men one-on-one'

Following Monday's loss, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy faced reports from NFL Network's Jane Slater that his players had expressed unhappiness in the coaching staff, tabbing the coaches as "unprepared. McCarthy indicated he needs to keep apprised of his team's mindset and outlook, but that his door is open and the preferred approach would be talking directly to him. 
news

Saints reach agreement with New Orleans mayor to host fans, beginning Sunday vs. Panthers

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a "phased and deliberate pilot approach" to allow fans to attend Saints games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Saints announced Tuesday. 
news

Unlikely to play vs. Saints, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey could return in Week 8

Christian Caffrey isn't expected to play in Carolina's Week 7 game against the Saints, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, but he has a chance to play in the Panthers' Week 8 game against the Falcons, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
news

Cowboys players express discontent with coaches after 2-4 start

After a 2-4 start, Cowboys players are expressing discontent with coaching staff. One player said they're just not good at their jobs, Jane Slater reported.
news

Jerry Jones points to personnel limitations, not staff after Cowboys' blowout loss 

Jerry Jones is trying to keep pressure off his still-new coaching staff and turning to the rigidity of roster construction for an explanation for why the Cowboys are 2-4.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL