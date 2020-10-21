Titans RB Derrick Henry, Falcons QB Matt Ryan lead Players of the Week

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry could rarely be slowed down, much less stopped on Sunday against the Houston Texans.
And Henry ran all the way to AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
On the strength of a huge outing in the Titans' 42-36 overtime victory, Henry leads the way in the latest NFL Players of the Week honors.
Henry averaged an eye-popping 9.6 yards per carry as he tallied 212 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 22 attempts. He also added 52 receiving yards.
Across the way in the NFC, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan grabbed NFC Offensive Player of the Week on the heels of leading his team to its first win of the season, 40-23 over the Minnesota Vikings. Ryan put up huge numbers with 371 yards and four touchdowns. He was the picture of accuracy, completing passes at a 75% rate (30-for-40), throwing no interceptions and tallying a 136.6 rating.
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell was a force in his squad's 30-28 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week in the process. Campbell posted three sacks along with five tackles and four tackles for loss.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week was had by Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus. The Broncos pulled off an 18-12 upset of the New England Patriots and McManus was all the Denver offense had and needed. McManus scored all 18 of his team's points, converting all six of his field goal attempts, including two from 50-plus.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker made the most of the Monday Night Football prime time stage and is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Baker terrorized the Dallas Cowboys in the Cardinals' 38-10 win. The hard-hitting DB posted seven tackles, one sack, one interception and a forced fumble, filling up the stat line and taking charge as the Cardinals captain.
The Chicago Bears are 5-1 after a 23-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and they have kicker Cairo Santos, the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, to thank for it. Santos was perfect on five kicks Sunday, converting two extra points and three field goals, including one from 55.