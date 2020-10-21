Titans RB Derrick Henry, Falcons QB Matt Ryan lead Players of the Week

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell was a force in his squad's 30-28 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week in the process. Campbell posted three sacks along with five tackles and four tackles for loss.

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week was had by Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus﻿. The Broncos pulled off an 18-12 upset of the New England Patriots and McManus was all the Denver offense had and needed. McManus scored all 18 of his team's points, converting all six of his field goal attempts, including two from 50-plus.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker made the most of the Monday Night Football prime time stage and is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Baker terrorized the Dallas Cowboys in the Cardinals' 38-10 win. The hard-hitting DB posted seven tackles, one sack, one interception and a forced fumble, filling up the stat line and taking charge as the Cardinals captain.