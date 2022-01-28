RB Index: Four of NFL's top 10 ball-carriers will be featured on Championship Sunday

Kupp showcased everything you need to know about this game in one random play during this past Sunday's 30-27 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. On third-and-14 late in the second quarter, Matthew Stafford threw a quick pass to Kupp behind the line of scrimmage. Kupp juked a Tampa Bay defender to avoid a loss and gained 11 yards before dragging two more Bucs out of bounds, setting up a Matt Gay field goal. It was a routine play for the Kupp, who rarely gets tackled by just one guy. On top of being an exquisite route runner, he has a knack for making defenders miss and almost always falls forward when the ball is in his hands. Kupp, who captured the league's receiving triple crown in 2021, also ranked second in the NFL in receiving yards after contact (341, per PFF) and forced missed tackles on receptions (24). He also led the league in yards after the catch with 861, further illustrating how dangerous Kupp is when he has the ball (which is often).