NFL Championship Sunday game picks: Bengals, Rams advance to Super Bowl LVI

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.) WHEN: 3 p.m. ET | CBS, Paramount+

The numbers don't flatter the Bengals. The Chiefs are favored by a touchdown because they were a better team during a diminished season, and they are peaking now. The Chiefs are up to second in offensive EPA, and the Bengals are 11th. Patrick Mahomes has entered The Matrix again, and there's not much reason to believe the Bengals' defense will be any better at slowing him down than the Bills were.





I just don't like the idea of spotting Joe Burrow seven points. The Week 17 matchup between these teams was a reminder that this Chiefs' defense isn't very good and may be worse than it's been since 2018. They are down to 24th in defensive DVOA on the season and have looked overwhelmed against quality quarterbacks for over a month. Justin Herbert cut them up, just like Josh Allen did last week. The Broncos pushed them around. And Burrow had no problems dropping 34 points on them last time. In the Chiefs' last four games against teams not piloted by the memory of Ben Roethlisberger, they've allowed 30.5 points and 422.3 yards on average.





This doesn't make the Chiefs' defense unique. Most defenses struggle against top-tier quarterbacks. It's just worth remembering that the terrible defensive numbers put up by the Chiefs early in the season and late in the season are just as instructive as their hot streak in the middle of the season. Like most mediocre defenses, their performance is almost entirely dependent on the quality of their opponent, and they have a tough one this week.





Ja'Marr Chase cooked up Tyrann Mathieu on multiple occasions in the team's first meeting. Tee Higgins is similarly difficult to leave against man coverage if Steve Spagnuolo sends extra rushers. Even after Burrow burned the Chiefs against the blitz the first time out, Spags will be tempted to send pressure, because his front isn't winning regularly enough. Frank Clark has been struggling, and even Chris Jones hasn't been as dominant lately. On Sunday, for the first time since Burrow faced the Chiefs at the beginning of the month, he can expect reasonable pass protection.





If it sounds like I'm trying to convince myself the Bengals have a shot this week, well, you nailed it! I've got reasons this Bengals team makes me smile. In an offense-first league, I don't trust either of these defenses to make many stops, similar to the Chargers-Chiefs, Bengals-Chiefs and Bills-Chiefs games that came before it. All of those games came down to the final possession, and two went to overtime. That's why I love the Bengals +7 this week, just like I loved the 49ers +6 last week. And just like that game, if I'm going to love the underdog to cover, I may as well go all the way.



