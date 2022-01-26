Around the NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo hopeful 49ers fans make their presence felt at SoFi Stadium vs. Rams again

Published: Jan 26, 2022 at 05:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Home-field advantage in a conference championship game is supposed to be, you know, advantageous.

And while the San Francisco 49ers would surely rather play Sunday's NFC Championship Game at home in Levi's Stadium, it won't be at all surprising if the team's fans make them feel quite at home – again – when they face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The 49ers clinched their playoff berth in the same venue in Week 18 with help from a road crowd so loud that the Rams offense had to turn to a silent count in their own yard. The 49ers won 27-24 in overtime.

"Faithful, they travel tremendously. When you could get your fans behind you like that in a road game, and we knew it before the game even started, there was a lot of red, you could see it. But once we started making plays and they started getting loud, it just changes the momentum of the game, I think," 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said Wednesday. "And you could feel it on the sidelines. It's not just something that you could put your finger on and you can't see specifically, but you could feel it, you could hear it. And our team responds well to that. Hopefully, the Faithful will be out there loud and proud. I know they're trying."

Rams coach Sean McVay has pleaded for Rams fans not to sell their tickets. And he didn't downplay the impact of the 49ers' Week 18 crowd when talking to reporters earlier this week.

"They got a really loyal fan base. They've got a great tradition, and history, and it's a short trip. So, credit to them. They made it difficult where in a lot of instances, you're kind of absent of your verbal communication. If they get as loud as they were when our offense was on the field -- in certain parts of the field it was really noisy," McVay said. "It was really difficult to operate. And so, you almost have to handle that situation like you would an away game. ... I am very confident and excited about the loyal Rams fans showing up and, hopefully, it's going to be a great amount of energy cheering for us."

That short trip is still nearly 400 miles -- and who knows how much time in the car given game-related traffic -- but 49ers fans are nevertheless expected to be out in full force.

"I hope to see a sea of red out there," 49ers kicker Robbie Gould said Wednesday, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. "We're going to turn it into Levi's South."

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, is doing her part to help ensure plenty of L.A. fans make it inside SoFi Stadium.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 26

Chiefs safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ remains in concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday, but HC Andy Reid said that Mathieu is doing well and has a chance to play Sunday against the Bengals. 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow compares Arrowhead Stadium noise to college road games in SEC

Don't expect Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to be phased by the crowd noise at Arrowhead Stadium during Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Burrow told reporters that he's endured plenty of hostile environments playing in the SEC.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase: 'Les Miles told me I couldn't play receiver'

Bengals rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase once received a heap-full of motivation from former LSU coach Les Miles. Asked Wednesday ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs how he approaches someone telling him he can't do something, Chase offered an anecdote from his high school recruitment.
news

Giants GM Joe Schoen backs Daniel Jones in intro presser; John Mara nixes Deshaun Watson trade talk

The Giants' new general manager isn't planning on shaking up the quarterback position, at least not right away. Joe Schoen spoke on two critical areas for the G-Men in a news conference Wednesday: quarterback Daniel Jones and the salary cap.
news

Eagles guard Brandon Brooks announces retirement after 10 seasons

Eagles' three-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks is retiring after 10 NFL seasons. The 32-year-old announced his decision Wednesday, saying goodbye to Philly, where he's played since 2016.
news

Vikings finalize deal with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as new general manager

What was expected is now reality in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Vikings have finalized a deal with Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to make him their next general manager.
news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari says he has no long-term concerns about knee injury

David Bakhtiari﻿ played just 27 snaps in 2021 while dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of the Packers' season-ending loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
news

Bills coach Sean McDermott will replay overtime loss to Chiefs 'in my mind and in my gut for years'

No one in Buffalo will be getting over Sunday's 42-36 overtime loss to Kansas City anytime soon. Bills coach Sean McDermott said  that allowing ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ to drive for the game-tying field goal in 13 seconds will torment him for some time.
news

Rob Gronkowski says he'd choose to retire if forced into decision 'right now'

Rob Gronkowski gives his initial thoughts on retirement after just completing his 11th NFL season.
news

Falcons TE Lee Smith retires after 11 seasons, set to become youth mentor

Tight end Lee Smith, who played for the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, is retiring from the league and is now set to be a youth mentor at the Triple F Elite Sports Training performance center that he's opening in Knoxville, Tennessee. 
news

NFL community reacts to Sean Payton stepping down

Sean Payton surprised many when he stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons and subsequently drew plenty of appreciation from those in the NFL world and beyond. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW