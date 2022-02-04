RB Index: Eight running backs deserving of Hall of Fame recognition

Corey Dillon

Dillon had the size (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) and physical style similar to Eddie George. A second-round pick by Cincinnati in 1997, Dillon was one of the few bright spots for a Bengals team that managed just 34 wins during his seven seasons with the franchise. He rushed for at least 1,100 yards in each of his first six NFL seasons, scoring 10 TDs as a rookie. He bolstered his résumé after being traded to the Patriots in 2004, racking up a career-high 1,635 rush yards and 12 TDs in his first season in New England. He was instrumental in helping the Pats win their third Super Bowl in four seasons. Dillon scored 37 of his 82 rushing touchdowns during his three years in New England, which ultimately is the push his Hall of Fame case needed. Dillon was one of the best of his era and checks most of the boxes, but it'll likely be a waiting game for him because guys who become eligible in the coming years will get in before him.