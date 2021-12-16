Frank Gore is zeroed in on boxing and Deron Williams fight, but still harbors Super Bowl dream

'I'm happy where I am in life'

All spring, the phone was quiet. Then, one week after training camp, Gore got a call that nearly made him return for his 17th NFL season. One team asked him to fly out the next day. But Gore and his partner had a trip set to see his stepson (Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman) play his first college game that weekend, so he told the team to call back Monday.

The team called back Monday, but Gore told the team he wasn't ready. He was content at home. He'd never wavered about football before, and this was another sign that he's ready for this to be the end of his football career.

That was one of three calls Gore says he received from teams this year -- at least one was from the Baltimore Ravens, a source with knowledge of the interaction between the Ravens and Gore told me -- but eventually he turned them all down.

"It's scary. I'm not going to lie. When you love something and you know it gets close to the end, it's scary," Gore said. "That's one of the reasons this offseason when I said I was OK that Monday when they called, I said, you know what, I'm in a good place. I was happy for myself because I see a lot of guys who can't deal with it. I'm happy where I am in life."

But Gore admits there's one dream scenario out there that would cause him to return to the football field: a call to play in just one game, the Super Bowl, especially if it was from the 49ers.

"Hopefully that team calls, we can get a win and I can walk away with a ring," Gore said. "If (the 49ers) do their thing, make this last run, get in the playoffs to get to the Super Bowl. I'm calling you, Kyle (Shanahan), I'm calling you, (John) Lynch."

If that doesn't happen, Gore seems content to leave football. Boxing is currently a one-fight venture for him, one he'll re-evaluate after Saturday.

One day, he wants to join an NFL front office and maybe eventually become a general manager. He loves evaluating players and says he has had conversations with the 49ers about joining their staff when he's ready.