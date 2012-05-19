Ravens reportedly not talking Terrell Suggs salary reduction

While Terrell Suggs' Achilles' tendon injury occurred away from the supervision and practice facility of the Baltimore Ravens, the team's front office has had no internal discussions about docking the linebacker's pay, according to a report in The Baltimore Sun.
Jeremiah: The Magnificent Seven
Daniel Jeremiah lists the seven most dominant players in the league today, with one caveat: No QBs allowed! More ...
The linebacker suffered a partially torn Achilles' tendon in Arizona during a workout and underwent surgery in early May. The injury, classified as a "non-football injury," would allow the Ravens to reduce his income since it occurred outside of the team's direction.
Suggs said he expects to be able to play in just six months and he is targeting a midseason return.
He's scheduled to make $4.9 million in base salary for the 2012 season.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year collected 70 tackles, 14 sacks, two interceptions and forced seven fumbles last season. Suggs has started all but four regular season games for the Ravens since 2004.