Rank's 11 post-draft fantasy sleepers: Mack attack

Goodwin's overall numbers aren't inherently impressive but don't discount the chemistry built with the greatest quarterback in 49ers history, Jimmy Garoppolo. Goodwin topped 100 receiving yards in three games last year, two of those came with Jimmy G at the helm. Which makes sense when your quarterbacks are C.J. Beathard and Brian Hoyer. He's going to be a hipster pick, so his value might get out of control by the time you draft, so we'll try to keep this between us. But it's going to end up like that taproom around the corner from your house. The place that was desolate the first couple of weeks you went, but now you can't find a spot.