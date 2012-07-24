Randy Moss battles 49ers teammates, Father Time

• I left Michael Crabtree out of this mix because he should be locked into a starting gig. He may have his first useful training camp if he can stay healthy. Manningham is likely to be the slot receiver, but he should be a superior player to Moss at this stage of their careers. It shouldn't be a shock if Manningham passes Moss. Jenkins is a first-round pick, yet no one expects him to make any impact after a rough OTA season.