Randall Cobb dismisses doubts about Packers WRs, says rookie Christian Watson has 'total package'

Randall Cobb, one of Aaron Rodgers' most trusted pass-catchers, recently offered up at least one answer for the doubters.

"I really don't care," Cobb told reporters during the club's organized team activities. "I've been doubted my whole life. You think I care? I wouldn't be here. People didn't want me here, I'm here. People didn't want me to leave, I'm here. People didn't want me on the Packers, I'm here. People didn't want me traded back here, I'm here. I don't care about what anybody got to say. I'm going to go out and do what I'm supposed to do and have fun doing it, put a smile on my face and try to win some games."

Last offseason, when even more precarious questions swirled around the front office and its ability to mend an icy relationship with Rodgers, it was Cobb who provided an answer then as well. Green Bay's willingness to trade for Cobb and foster a Lambeau homecoming for the wideout after he spent one year apiece with the Cowboys and Texans essentially amounted to a thank you present to Rodgers for coming back into the fold.

It proved that management and Rodgers could forge a more collaborative future, and indeed, the NFL's back-to-back Most Valuable Player signed an extension to remain with the team earlier this offseason.

Although Cobb had a middling year in his return, posting his lowest number of receptions (28) and yards (375) since his 2011 rookie season, he did fine tune his nose for the end zone. Rodgers and Cobb connected for five scores -- Cobb's highest total since 2015.

Cobb will surely look to improve on those numbers during his second year under head coach Matt LaFleur, but his most vital role may involve setting an example for Green Bay's many pass-catching newcomers.

Down both Adams and Valdes-Scantling, the Packers responded by taking a flier on Sammy Watkins before triple-dipping at the position during the draft.