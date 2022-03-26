Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Opportunity to make an 'immediate impact' factored into signing with Chiefs

Marquez Valdes-Scantling quickly answered the door once he saw it was opportunity knocking.

Just hours after the Chiefs traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, MVS signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Chiefs. With a few teams interest in his field-stretching services, the former Packers WR's decision to sign with Kansas City was a no-brainer.

"I think that with the departure of him, it gave me a really good opportunity to be in position to come in and be an immediate impact right away," Valdes-Scantling said Friday, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. "So, I think that was a huge factor into it."

Valdes-Scantling joins a high-flying Chiefs offense that will need to adjust with the absence of it's featured aerialist. While fulfilling Hill's role won't come easy nor be completely expected, the 27-year-old has shown glimpses of being a viable deep-threat during his time in Green Bay.

A fifth-round selection in 2018, Valdes-Scantling has a career average of 17.5 yards per reception. His best season came in 2020 with 33 receptions for 690 yards (20.9 yards per) and six touchdowns, but a down year followed in 2021 after injuries limited him to just 11 games.

MVS believes his experience catching deep balls from ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and learning the position from ﻿Davante Adams﻿ since his rookie season will provide a seamless transition into another dynamic offense in K.C.

"Just walking in this building with this opportunity, I think that I provide a spark," he said. "And obviously being in the league four years playing with Aaron (Rodgers), I know what it looks like. And playing with Davante (Adams), I learned so much from him. I think that my skill set will speak for itself come Sundays."

What we have yet to see with Valdes-Scantling his him being a focalized threat on an offense. Considering the persistent success of Andy Reid's offense under quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, the favorable circumstances for the Chiefs' newest deep-threat made his decision all that much easier.