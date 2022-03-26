Around the NFL

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Opportunity to make an 'immediate impact' factored into signing with Chiefs

Published: Mar 26, 2022 at 07:57 AM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

Marquez Valdes-Scantling quickly answered the door once he saw it was opportunity knocking.

Just hours after the Chiefs traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, MVS signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Chiefs. With a few teams interest in his field-stretching services, the former Packers WR's decision to sign with Kansas City was a no-brainer.

"I think that with the departure of him, it gave me a really good opportunity to be in position to come in and be an immediate impact right away," Valdes-Scantling said Friday, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. "So, I think that was a huge factor into it."

Valdes-Scantling joins a high-flying Chiefs offense that will need to adjust with the absence of it's featured aerialist. While fulfilling Hill's role won't come easy nor be completely expected, the 27-year-old has shown glimpses of being a viable deep-threat during his time in Green Bay.

A fifth-round selection in 2018, Valdes-Scantling has a career average of 17.5 yards per reception. His best season came in 2020 with 33 receptions for 690 yards (20.9 yards per) and six touchdowns, but a down year followed in 2021 after injuries limited him to just 11 games.

MVS believes his experience catching deep balls from ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and learning the position from ﻿Davante Adams﻿ since his rookie season will provide a seamless transition into another dynamic offense in K.C.

"Just walking in this building with this opportunity, I think that I provide a spark," he said. "And obviously being in the league four years playing with Aaron (Rodgers), I know what it looks like. And playing with Davante (Adams), I learned so much from him. I think that my skill set will speak for itself come Sundays."

Valdes-Scantling enters a WR room that will look much different in years past. In addition to Hill, ﻿Byron Pringle﻿ and ﻿Demarcus Robinson﻿ were free-agent departures this offseason. The Chiefs signed ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ and return ﻿Mecole Hardman﻿ and Josh Gordon to go along with tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿.

What we have yet to see with Valdes-Scantling his him being a focalized threat on an offense. Considering the persistent success of Andy Reid's offense under quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, the favorable circumstances for the Chiefs' newest deep-threat made his decision all that much easier.

"Obviously, I've been a top deep threat in the league for the four years in my career," Valdes-Scantling said. "Those stats speak for themselves, but (I'm) also not limited to just that, at the end of the day. Coach (Andy) Reid does a really good job of getting his playmakers the ball. I think with having Pat (Mahomes) under center and Coach Reid calling those plays, I think I fit right in."

Related Content

news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Saturday, March 26

The Chiefs plan to sign former Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Marcus Mariota excited to reunite with Arthur Smith: I really believe in 'what he's doing'

Marcus Mariota was introduced as the newest Falcon on Friday and conveyed that he's signed with Atlanta for another opportunity to start and to reunite with Arthur Smith.
news

Deshaun Watson introduced as Browns quarterback, maintains innocence amid allegations

Browns GM Andrew Berry, coach Kevin Stefanski and QB Deshaun Watson addressed the media on Friday for the first time since Watson was acquired via trade from the Texans. Berry said the team did "as much work as possible" looking into Watson's allegations and character, while Watson maintained his innocence and said, "I don't have any regrets." 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, March 25

Linebacker Jarrad Davis is returning to the team that drafted him in 2017 after the Detroit Lions signed him to a free-agent deal. 
news

Panthers plan to 'add to' quarterback room, haven't received calls about possible trade

Speaking with reporters Friday, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Sam Darnold is in the "lead" for QB1, the door is open for Cam Newton to return, but the team is definitely looking to add another quarterback. 
news

Wayne Mackie, longtime NFL linesman and member of officiating department, dies at 62

Longtime NFL official Wayne Mackie died Thursday night at the age of of 62. Mackie was a head linesman in the league from 2007 through 2016.
news

Tyreek Hill might challenge new Dolphins teammate Jaylen Waddle to race

Tyreek Hill joins a Dolphins offense already boasting a speedster in second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle﻿. Before a track meet breaks out on the gridiron, Hill might challenge his new teammate to a race to establish speed superiority.
news

Cowboys WR James Washington left 'a lot of meat' on the bone in Pittsburgh

In four seasons in Pittsburgh, James Washington could never quite stand out from the crowd. After signing a one-year deal in Dallas, Washington aims to prove he can be more than what he showed with the Steelers.
news

DK Metcalf: 'It's my time in Seattle' to lead with Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner gone

DK Metcalf was shocked by quarterback Russell Wilson being traded and linebacker Bobby Wagner being cut, but the Seahawks wideout said he knows he'll have to step up and be a leader.
news

Former Saints QB Trevor Siemian agrees to two-year deal with Bears

Former Broncos, Jets and Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Bears, his agent announced.  
news

New Buccaneer Logan Ryan on intercepting teammate Tom Brady's last pass as a Patriot: 'I'm sure he remembers'

Logan Ryan intercepted former teammate Tom Brady's last pass as a Patriot. Now they're back together with the Buccaneers and Ryan says, "the No. 1 thing about coming here was winning a championship." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW