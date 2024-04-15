 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Raiders WR Davante Adams rejects trade chatter: 'If I wanted to be gone, I'd be gone by now'

Published: Apr 15, 2024 at 09:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

For more than a year, trade rumors surrounding Davante Adams have circulated based on multiple factors, including the coaching change and the 31-year-old seeking to play for a clear contender.

Speaking Sunday at his youth football camp in Las Vegas, Adams told reporters he had no desire to be traded.

"If I wanted to be gone, I'd be gone by now," Adams said, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic. "This is where I want to be."

The Raiders acquired Adams in the spring of 2022 in exchange for first- and second-round picks and handed him a five-year, $140 million contract to complete the process. The trade reunited the wideout with college teammate and close friend Derek Carr, however, the rockiness in Vegas under Josh McDaniels overshadowed everything.

Related Links

Adams put up 1,515 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns in his first season in Vegas, but the Raiders' benching and then releasing of Carr sparked speculation last offseason that the club might move on from the star wideout. That didn't happen, and while his numbers shrunk in 2023 (1,144 yards, 8 TDs), Adams suggested that firing McDaniels and hiring Antonio Pierce improved the entire operation in Vegas, making him want to stick around.

"It's already helped the morale of the team," Adams said of the club hiring Pierce full-time. "It's what we were all looking for: To be able to continue with the same mindset that we had. That's our guy. We've got to get to work now. … It's about what we go out there and do."

Adams has three years left on his contract, but 2024 represents the final year of guaranteed money on the pact. The wideout's cap number jumps from $25.35 million this year to $44.1 million for the following two years.

Related Content

news

Colts agree to two-year, $46 million contract extension with DT DeForest Buckner

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a two-year, $46 million contract extension with three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's agent denies trade request from 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk wants a new contract but hasn't yet resorted to a trade demand to force the San Francisco 49ers' hand. Aiyuk's agent, Ryan Williams, denied on social media, a report that the star receiver requested a trade.
news

Twenty-five NFL teams kick off voluntary offseason workout program today

The NFL's voluntary offseason program kicks off on Monday for the 25 clubs with returning head coaches. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, April 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins expects to play for Cincinnati in 2024 after requesting trade

Wide receiver Tee Higgins revealed he anticipates playing for the Bengals in 2024 despite a trade request last month.
news

Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen wants 'violence' to be trademark of new defense

Speaking this week on the process of building back up the Giants' defense in his first year, new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen spoke on the aggression he wants to see from his unit, and the excitement he has for Brian Burns' impact on the group.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow breaks down past success against Chiefs: 'I think we're built to beat them'

Speaking this week during the New Heights' live podcast, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow broke down why he's had success against the Chiefs where others have not, looking back fondly at the battles between two of the AFC's recent behemoths.
news

QB Jared Goff says being traded to Lions 'was the greatest thing that ever happened to me' 

Jared Goff was sent off to the Detroit Lions in 2021 with low expectations, but looking back on it he's pleased with how everything played out -- both for his career and his development as a person.
news

Commanders LB Frankie Luvu praised by new teammates for energy: 'Frankie's a dog'

Since signing with the Commanders last month, linebacker Frankie Luvu has been the subject of abundant praise from both old friends and new teammates in Washington.
news

Rams set to snap seven-year streak without first-round selection

The Rams are slated to make a first-round selection for the first time since 2016. Should Los Angeles hold on to its first-rounder and make the pick April 25 in Detroit, it will snap the second-longest streak without an opening-round selection in the common draft era.
news

Packers DT Kenny Clark: New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will 'allow us to be way more disruptive'

The Packers defense has for so long been a case of broad talent, limited execution. Green Bay's introduction of Jeff Hafley is meant to change that, and defensive tackle Kenny Clark believes the new coordinator will specifically let the defensive line amp up the aggression.