Raiders WR Davante Adams rejects trade chatter: 'If I wanted to be gone, I'd be gone by now'

Adams put up 1,515 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns in his first season in Vegas, but the Raiders' benching and then releasing of Carr sparked speculation last offseason that the club might move on from the star wideout. That didn't happen, and while his numbers shrunk in 2023 (1,144 yards, 8 TDs), Adams suggested that firing McDaniels and hiring Antonio Pierce improved the entire operation in Vegas, making him want to stick around.

"It's already helped the morale of the team," Adams said of the club hiring Pierce full-time. "It's what we were all looking for: To be able to continue with the same mindset that we had. That's our guy. We've got to get to work now. … It's about what we go out there and do."