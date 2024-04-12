Tom Brady 'not opposed' to NFL return if team calls

So, Brady still loves the game, would still like to play, but isn't going to push it. He won't close the door, either, because he's an ultimate competitor. But he has an outrageously lucrative broadcasting deal with FOX that kicks in this year, he's still holding out hope he can become a part owner of an NFL team, and judging by how many times he's appeared on your screen over the last year, the endorsement business is doing quite well for him, too.



Don't take this seriously. But also don't be surprised if people keep tossing his name out there in the months ahead as a wild-card option in the quarterback market -- especially once a prominent signal-caller inevitably goes down with an injury.