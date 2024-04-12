 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Tom Brady 'not opposed' to NFL return if team calls

Published: Apr 12, 2024 at 07:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tom Brady spent his first season of retirement enjoying the time off while staying relatively close to football.

If you take passing comments incredibly seriously, he might get even closer to the game. Brady was asked during an appearance on the DeepCut with VicBlends podcast if he'd pick up the phone if a quarterback-needy NFL team called.
 
"I'm not opposed to it," Brady said, via NESN. "I don't know if they're gonna let me if I become an owner in an NFL team, but I don't know if -- I don't know, I'm always going to be in good shape, I'm always gonna be able to throw the ball, so to come in for a little bit like (Michael Jordan) coming back -- I don't know if they'd let me -- but I wouldn't be opposed to it."

Related Links

So, Brady still loves the game, would still like to play, but isn't going to push it. He won't close the door, either, because he's an ultimate competitor. But he has an outrageously lucrative broadcasting deal with FOX that kicks in this year, he's still holding out hope he can become a part owner of an NFL team, and judging by how many times he's appeared on your screen over the last year, the endorsement business is doing quite well for him, too.
 
Don't take this seriously. But also don't be surprised if people keep tossing his name out there in the months ahead as a wild-card option in the quarterback market -- especially once a prominent signal-caller inevitably goes down with an injury.

Related Content

news

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero already likes what he sees from revamped defense

Armed with a revamped defense, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is sensing a culture shift in Carolina that could produce a jump in the 2024 season.
news

Ex-Bills safety Jordan Poyer looks to help Dolphins 'get over the hump'

Ex-Bills safety Jordan Poyer joined the AFC East-rival Miami Dolphins and is aiming to help his new squad "get over the hump."
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht on Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield negotiations: 'We want them here long term'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht says the team wants Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield Jr. "long term." 
news

Texans' Hannah McNair on team's active offseason: 'We want to win now'

It's been an offseason of historical proportions for the Houston Texans, and the franchise's latest splash elicited cheers from the McNair family. 
news

QBs Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels among 13 prospects attending 2024 NFL Draft

Thirteen prospects have accepted invitations to the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, which begins on April 25, including QBs Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.
news

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah preparing for all scenarios in first round of 2024 NFL Draft

As the QB-needy Vikings gear up for the 2024 NFL Draft with two first-round picks, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah talked about Minnesota's position and how he views taking a potential risk in trading up for a quarterback.
news

Jaguars' Josh Allen motivated by personal goals after earning new contract: 'I'm a legacy guy'

After signing a new five-year, $150 million extension, Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen said his motivations of building a legacy have always been bigger than the money he'd earn in the NFL.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Titans OC Nick Holz sees RBs Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears as 'interchangeable': 'We see it 1A, 1B'

Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz agrees with the assessment that Tennessee's running back duo Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears is interchangeable, giving the offense an added layer of deception.
news

Montez Sweat vows to turn around Bears' fortunes vs. Packers: 'I'm not losing to Green Bay this year'

Bears pass rusher Montez Sweat said he plans to turn the tide in what has been a lopsided rivalry against the Green Bay Packers in recent years.
news

Browns rework contract to keep star RB Nick Chubb in Cleveland for 2024 season

Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a reworked deal to lower his base salary of $11.75 million with the chance to earn it back via incentives, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported