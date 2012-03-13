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Raiders reportedly restructure LB Curry's contract

Published: Mar 13, 2012 at 06:24 AM

The Oakland Raiders, looking under every stone for additional cap space, have found some wiggle room.

Linebacker Aaron Curry has restructured his contract with the team, lowering his 2012 cap figure from $5.757 million to $992,000, Scout.com reported Tuesday, citing a league source with knowledge of the situation.

That means a savings of $4.76 million for the Raiders, who entered Tuesday with just $640,000 in cap room, according to NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.

Scout.com reported that Curry, traded to Oakland from the Seattle Seahawks during the 2011 season, received a $1.885 million signing bonus. The Raiders added four years to his deal, but the final three (2014, 2015 and 2016) are voidable.

The former first-round pick of the Seahawks joins quarterback Carson Palmer, defensive lineman Richard Seymour and safety Michael Huff as Raiders who have restructured their contracts this offseason.

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