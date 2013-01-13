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Rahim Moore: Denver Broncos' season 'ended on me'

Published: Jan 13, 2013 at 02:43 AM
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Marc Sessler

The Denver Broncos made plenty of mistakes in Saturday's 38-35 playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but Rahim Moore appears willing to shoulder the blame.

The Broncos safety was lost in coverage on Joe Flacco's 70-yard scoring strike to Jacoby Jones with just 31 seconds left in regulation. That unlikeliest of touchdowns sent the game into overtime, one of two required before this instant classic was put to bed.

"The season ended on me," Moore told The Denver Post. "... Next time the opportunity comes, I will make the play. I'm sorry the way the season ended. It ended on me, which I never expected."

On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air the
Baltimore Ravens' 38-35 win over the
Denver Broncos from the AFC divisional playoffs on Monday, Jan. 14

at 8 p.m. ET.

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Relive the playoffs with Game Rewind

It was more than Moore. The Broncos' defense as a unit allowed too many big plays and helped Flacco author the most stunning performance of his uneven career. Cornerback Champ Bailey was eaten alive in the first half by Ravens wideout Torrey Smith. Then there's coach John Fox, who is culpable for a game plan that seemed overly cautious, atypical of the Denver team we saw win 11 in a row.

You can look all over the field for suspects, but games such as this are remembered for what came last.

"It was my fault," Moore told Yahoo! Sports. "If they wouldn't have scored on us on the last play, we'd be in here rejoicing, so if people don't like me after that, I'm sorry. That is my fault, and I am going to take full responsibility for it."

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

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