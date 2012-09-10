Quick Take: Ravens look like contenders in rout

» The Baltimore Ravens looked every bit the part of an AFC favorite Monday night, lighting up the rival Cincinnati Bengals in an impressive 44-13 rout.
» Joe Flacco (21 of 29, 299 yards, two TDs) got away with a couple of suspect throws, but he also was completely locked in for extended stretches. If Flacco can move to the next level, the Ravens are going to be very difficult to beat.
» File under "Silver Lining": BenJarvus Green-Ellis could be a nice under-the-radar pickup for the Bengals. Cincinnati was forced to abandon the run as the game slipped away, but Law Firm did work -- 91 yards on 18 carries, including an impressive 4-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1.
» Who needs Terrell Suggs? Well, the Ravens still do, but the old guys made up for Suggs' absence Monday. Ray Lewis (11 solo tackles) and Ed Reed (game-icing pick six) turned back the clock.