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Quick Take: Dolphins at Jaguars

Published: Aug 12, 2008 at 10:06 AM

Keep your eye on ...

Chad Pennington: Most people expect Pennington to be the team's starter when the Dolphins face his former team, the New York Jets in Week 1 of the regular season, but will he suit up Saturday vs. Jacksonville? Pennington's familiarity with former Jets and current Dolphins offensive coordinator Dan Henning's playbook should give him a leg up.

**Ricky Williams**: Williams has reportedly been practicing with a purpose this offseason and it showed last Saturday. He looked sharp in limited action vs. Tampa Bay.

Mike Walker: Coming off a lost season on IR, the Jaguars receiver has had a great camp, but dropped a sure touchdown Saturday against the Falcons. Walker has very good skills and will look to prove it next time around. The opportunity is there with Jerry Porter recovering from hamstring surgery and Matt Jones facing legal troubles.

Brian Witherspoon: Despite fumbling his first punt return, the undrafted rookie flashed some impressive speed returning punts and kicks. Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio said he is going to give Witherspoon a long look and an opportunity to help the team on special teams.

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