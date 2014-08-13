QB2: The Most Important Position Nobody Wants

Last season in Philadelphia, Michael Vick provided a portrait of the starter-backup dynamic that might have come from a coach's fever dream. In mid-October, with Vick hurt and Nick Foles beginning to seize the Eagles' starting job in his stead, the two appeared together -- arm in arm, at one point -- at a news conference and discussed their relationship. It was an extraordinary moment of sportsmanship and one that stamped Vick as being such a good teammate that even though there is little doubt he still has enough skill to start, a team could feel safe bringing him in as a backup.

"I just wanted Nick to feel comfortable," Vick explained this summer. "The media was starting to make Nick feel uncomfortable, like he didn't belong in that position. I wanted to make the statement that we're in this together; just because you're in a competition, it doesn't mean you've got to dislike the guy next to you. I love Nick with all my heart. I wanted to let everybody know I had his back."

That is certainly not always the case. Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers had a famously frosty relationship when they shared a Green Bay locker room. Matt Hasselbeck said that he will hear stories during the offseason about other quarterbacks who "kind of hate each other." And quarterback Brady Quinn, who recently joined the Miami Dolphins, said that while he has mostly had great relationships with his quarterback teammates -- he said he grew close to Derek Anderson when they were competing in Cleveland because they were in such similar situations -- he concedes he has also been in uncomfortable situations, with starter and backup having such different goals that they had little to talk about besides football.

Foles wound up leading the Eagles to the playoffs and ultimately displaced Vick, who became a free agent. And just one year after mangling the competition between Geno Smith and Mark Sanchez, the New York Jets invited the possibility of a full-blown quarterback controversy by bringing in Vick to help push Smith.

While acknowledging that Geno Smith is the Jets' starter, Vick has made little secret of his desire to start again -- or of his belief that he is capable of it. In theory, that could be problematic. But Vick maintains that the media often imagines the strain of a competition to be greater than it is. He and Foles never talked about their roles in Philadelphia, beyond both of them complaining about the number of reps they got in practice. For a player as talented as Vick still is, that requires a private reckoning with one's own ambition.

"You have to internalize it and deal with it within yourself," Vick said. "There is nothing to talk about with the opposition. You're still brothers at the end of the day. Even when I was in a competition with Nick, or anybody, if I see them make a mistake, I'm still going to correct them because I still believe in my abilities."

Hasselbeck came to accept his role in a different way. After being surprised by the Seahawks' decision not to re-sign him in 2011, he went to Tennessee to start while rookie Jake Locker was groomed.

"Even then, it was kind of an admission (that) at some point, I'm going to get carted off the field, and you'll come in and I will be Don Majkowski and I'm never heard from again," Hasselbeck said, referring to the quarterback who preceded Favre in Green Bay.

Still, Hasselbeck was stung when, after playing what he felt was the best football of his life as Tennessee's starter in 2011, he was told the Titans would begin the 2012 campaign with Locker under center. After Hasselbeck was released following that season, his agent called to tell him Indianapolis was interested in him. His first reaction: " 'They have a really good quarterback; why would that make sense?' " Hasselbeck said.

His agent replied: "They have a good team."

Hasselbeck said that he had come to realize several things: "It's not as fun not playing and being irrelevant in February. I have no desire to be irrelevant in February at this point."

Then there was the advice that his brother Tim and Trent Dilfer had given him: "It's really hard to be somebody's backup, but it's a lot easier if you really like the person."

Hasselbeck remembered how helpful backups had been to him, and what he'd seen other backups do to help starters. He remembers Jeff George being supportive when he was getting booed and working with receivers to get them ready. He recalls hearing that Rich Gannon took weekly notes on the game plan to present to the starter on Saturday. Dilfer was the ambassador during the week, going to the head coach or the offensive line coach to explain what the quarterbacks were struggling with.

Grigson also made a strong sales pitch.

"He said, 'We hit the jackpot with this kid (Luck), and we are trying to invest in him in every way we can,' " Hasselbeck said. "What I heard was, 'When this guy is in his eighth, ninth, 10th season, he'll think, I remember when I played with this guy; this is how he took care of his arm.'

"I had a 'pay it forward' mindset. I'm not intentionally trying to mentor Andrew. I'm just trying to be ready with an answer when people ask questions. Without a doubt, my value to him last year was working with the young practice squad receivers."