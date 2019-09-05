QB Index, Week 1: Patrick Mahomes begins as unanimous No. 1

Bhanpuri: When it comes to Watson, his critics always cite his penchant for holding the ball too long and his league-leading sacks taken (62 in '18) as justification for not placing him where he belongs: among the top 10 QBs in the league. The four of us have collectively had enough of that. The third-year pro's ability to extend plays and make something out of nothing is precisely what makes him such a versatile and dangerous operator under center. The Texans' offense is far better today than it was a week ago; and in this exercise, next year doesn't matter as much as next week. I'd be surprised if the former Clemson star didn't rank among the top six by midseason.