QB Index: Tom Brady under attack

Brady is struggling to throw the ball deep, but too many plays have been torpedoed before they even had a chance. Pressure is getting to him in an instant and creating negative plays, and New England doesn't have enough explosive players to overcome long-yardage situations. During the first half of last season, I made the case that Brady was not performing like a top-10 quarterback. He was missing way too many throws. He hasn't been spotless this season, but Brady hasn't played poorly. The Patriots' problems have started up front.