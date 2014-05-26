Projected 2014 starters: Indianapolis Colts

Around The League predicts the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams, analyzing the potential impact of each rookie class. Click here for the complete series breakdown.
» General manager Ryan Grigson's wheeling and dealing left the Colts without first- and fourth-round draft picks. The result is a rookie crop lacking potential first-year starters beyond second-round guard Jack Mewhort. Although the Colts remain the heavy favorites in the AFC South, questions remain on the interior of the offensive line, on the secondary and with the pass-rushing depth behind suspended All-Pro Robert Mathis.
» Among Mewhort, Khaled Holmes and Hugh Thornton, two need to claim the starting center and right guard jobs, with Donald Thomas ticketed for left guard. Andrew Luck has faced consistent pressure up the middle since landing in Indy, and the run-blocking was an issue for the majority of last season.
» The Colts never replaced departed free safetyAntoine Bethea, which leaves special teams dynamo Delano Howellas the favorite over Sergio Brown, Corey Lynch and Colt Anderson. Howell seems to be a particular favorite of coach Chuck Pagano. Even with the addition ofD'Qwell Jackson, run defense remains a concern after LeGarrette Blount enjoyed the game of his life in knocking the Colts out of the playoffs.
» If interior blocking is a question mark, Luck can take solace in a dramatically improved receiving corps featuring the healthy returns of Reggie Wayne and Dwayne Allen and the signing ofHakeem Nicks. That improved depth is a problem for third-round pick Donte Moncrief, who will find playing time hard to come by as a rookie. With Wayne entering his age-36 season and Nicks signed for just one year, Moncrief is a pick for the future.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" predicts 2014 starting lineups and talks insider goodness with Bucky Brooks.