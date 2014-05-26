Around the League

Presented By

Projected 2014 starters: Indianapolis Colts

Published: May 26, 2014 at 05:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Around The League predicts the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams, analyzing the potential impact of each rookie class. Click here for the complete series breakdown.

» General manager Ryan Grigson's wheeling and dealing left the Colts without first- and fourth-round draft picks. The result is a rookie crop lacking potential first-year starters beyond second-round guard Jack Mewhort. Although the Colts remain the heavy favorites in the AFC South, questions remain on the interior of the offensive line, on the secondary and with the pass-rushing depth behind suspended All-Pro Robert Mathis.

» Among Mewhort, Khaled Holmes and Hugh Thornton, two need to claim the starting center and right guard jobs, with Donald Thomas ticketed for left guard. Andrew Luck has faced consistent pressure up the middle since landing in Indy, and the run-blocking was an issue for the majority of last season.

» The Colts never replaced departed free safetyAntoine Bethea, which leaves special teams dynamo Delano Howellas the favorite over Sergio Brown, Corey Lynch and Colt Anderson. Howell seems to be a particular favorite of coach Chuck Pagano. Even with the addition ofD'Qwell Jackson, run defense remains a concern after LeGarrette Blount enjoyed the game of his life in knocking the Colts out of the playoffs.

» If interior blocking is a question mark, Luck can take solace in a dramatically improved receiving corps featuring the healthy returns of Reggie Wayne and Dwayne Allen and the signing ofHakeem Nicks. That improved depth is a problem for third-round pick Donte Moncrief, who will find playing time hard to come by as a rookie. With Wayne entering his age-36 season and Nicks signed for just one year, Moncrief is a pick for the future.

» The Colts should cruise to their third consecutive postseason berth, but their roster still doesn't stack up to those of the Broncos and Patriots.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" predicts 2014 starting lineups and talks insider goodness with Bucky Brooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW