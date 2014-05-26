Projected 2014 starters: Houston Texans

» The Texans tipped their hand on Bill O'Brien's philosophy by drafting two impact defenders (Jadeveon Clowney, Louis Nix), an earth-moving guard (Xavier Su'a-Filo), a blocking tight end (C.J. Fiedorowicz) and a pile-driving fullback (Jay Prosch). As long as he has four backup quarterbacks and no obvious solution under center, O'Brien is going to run the ball with authority and play smashmouth defense.