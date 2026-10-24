Programa previo al 2026 NFL Madrid Game

The National Football League today announced that Spanish-born classical musician Pablo Sáinz-Villegas, and lead singer of The Pretty Reckless Taylor Momsen, will perform the national anthems of Spain and the United States prior to the 2026 NFL Madrid Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m. CET (9:30 a.m. ET) at the Bernabéu Stadium.

Sáinz-Villegas will perform the Spain National Anthem and Momsen will perform the U.S. National Anthem.

Born in Spain and based in the United States for over 25 years, Sáinz-Villegas is one of the world's most celebrated classical guitarists. He has performed in over 40 countries with the world's leading orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, and Berlin Philharmonic, and at iconic venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl. Sáinz-Villegas has performed for His Holiness the Dalai Lama, collaborated with musical legends including Plácido Domingo and Yo-Yo Ma and performed music written especially for him by legendary film composer John Williams. Having previously captivated over 85,000 spectators at the Bernabéu, his return will be a unique celebration of his Spanish heritage and American journey.

“As a proud Spaniard who has called the United States home for the past 25 years, performing the Spanish National Anthem at Madrid’s iconic Santiago Bernabéu for the NFL is an incredibly emotional and meaningful moment,” said Sáinz Villegas. "Both countries have inspired me, personally and artistically, and this occasion brings those two worlds together in a truly special way. To represent Spain through the voice of my guitar, an instrument so deeply connected to our culture and identity, is an extraordinary honor. Music has the power to unite us beyond borders, and I couldn’t be prouder to be part of this historic celebration.”

One of rock’s most distinctive voices, Momsen leads the platinum-selling band The Pretty Reckless, known for combining hard-hitting rock with powerful live performances. Since breaking through with their 2010 debut album, Light Me Up, the band has earned global acclaim with hits including the multi-platinum “Heaven Knows” and made history with nine No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, the most of any female-led act. Touring alongside legendary artists such as AC/DC, The Rolling Stones, Soundgarden, Foo Fighters and Guns N’ Roses, The Pretty Reckless have become one of modern rock’s defining bands. Their fifth studio album, DEAR GOD, released in 2026, delivered another chart-topping success with “When I Wake Up,” further cementing Momsen’s place as one of the leading figures in contemporary rock.

“I’ve been able to perform a lot of incredible songs with some truly legendary artists, but there’s something really special about singing the anthem at the 2026 NFL Madrid game and being able to represent the country on an international stage," said Momsen.