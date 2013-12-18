Pro Bowl Ballots: Skill positions

*This year's Pro Bowl is a little different. So are the Pro Bowl ballots. Players will be chosen for the game regardless of conference, which is a relief. It means the best four tight ends should make the game, even if the best four players at a position happen to all play in one conference. *
With Pro Bowl fan voting wrapping up on December 26, the Around The League crew decided it would be a good time to fill out our ballots. You can look at our choices below and make your own picks right here.
Quarterback
Kevin Patra:Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson
Marc Sessler:Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Cam Newton, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson
Chris Wesseling: Drew Brees, Andrew Luck, Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson
Running back
Gregg Rosenthal:Jamaal Charles, Matt Forte, Frank Gore, LeSean McCoy, Marshawn Lynch, Adrian Peterson
Marc Sessler:Jamaal Charles, Eddie Lacy, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Alfred Morris, Adrian Peterson
Chris Wesseling:Jamaal Charles, Matt Forte, Marshawn Lynch, Ryan Mathews, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson
Wide receiver
Gregg Rosenthal:Antonio Brown, Dez Bryant, Josh Gordon, A.J. Green, Alshon Jeffery, Calvin Johnson, Brandon Marshall, Jordy Nelson
Marc Sessler:Antonio Brown, Dez Bryant, Josh Gordon, Alshon Jeffery, A.J. Green, DeSean Jackson, Calvin Johnson, Jordy Nelson
Chris Wesseling:Antonio Brown, Josh Gordon, A.J. Green, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Andre Johnson, Calvin Johnson, Jordy Nelson
Fullback
Tight end
