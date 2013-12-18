Around the League

Presented By

Pro Bowl Ballots: Skill positions

Published: Dec 18, 2013 at 07:34 AM

*This year's Pro Bowl is a little different. So are the Pro Bowl ballots. Players will be chosen for the game regardless of conference, which is a relief. It means the best four tight ends should make the game, even if the best four players at a position happen to all play in one conference. *

With Pro Bowl fan voting wrapping up on December 26, the Around The League crew decided it would be a good time to fill out our ballots. You can look at our choices below and make your own picks right here.

Quarterback

Dan Hanzus:Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Nick Foles, Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson

Kevin Patra:Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson

Gregg Rosenthal:Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Cam Newton, Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson

Marc Sessler:Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Cam Newton, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson

Chris Wesseling: Drew Brees, Andrew Luck, Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson

Running back

Dan Hanzus:Jamaal Charles, Matt Forte, Eddie Lacy, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson

Kevin Patra:Jamaal Charles, Matt Forte, Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson

Gregg Rosenthal:Jamaal Charles, Matt Forte, Frank Gore, LeSean McCoy, Marshawn Lynch, Adrian Peterson

Marc Sessler:Jamaal Charles, Eddie Lacy, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Alfred Morris, Adrian Peterson

Chris Wesseling:Jamaal Charles, Matt Forte, Marshawn Lynch, Ryan Mathews, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson

Wide receiver

Dan Hanzus:Antonio Brown, Dez Bryant, Josh Gordon, Alshon Jeffery, Andre Johnson, Calvin Johnson, Brandon Marshall, Demaryius Thomas

Kevin Patra:Antonio Brown, Josh GordonA.J. Green, Andre Johnson, Calvin Johnson, Demaryius Thomas, Jordy Nelson, Brandon Marshall

Gregg Rosenthal:Antonio Brown, Dez Bryant, Josh Gordon, A.J. Green, Alshon Jeffery, Calvin Johnson, Brandon Marshall, Jordy Nelson

Marc Sessler:Antonio Brown, Dez Bryant, Josh Gordon, Alshon Jeffery, A.J. Green, DeSean Jackson, Calvin Johnson, Jordy Nelson

Chris Wesseling:Antonio Brown, Josh Gordon, A.J. Green, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Andre Johnson, Calvin Johnson, Jordy Nelson

Fullback

Dan Hanzus:John Kuhn, Mike Tolbert

Kevin Patra:Marcel Reece, Mike Tolbert

Gregg Rosenthal: Marcel Reece, Mike Tolbert

Marc Sessler:Marcel Reece, Mike Tolbert

Chris Wesseling:Marcel Reece, Mike Tolbert

Tight end

Dan Hanzus:Vernon Davis, Jimmy Graham, Rob Gronkowski, Julius Thomas

Kevin Patra:Jordan Cameron, Vernon Davis, Tony Gonzalez, Jimmy Graham

Gregg Rosenthal:Vernon Davis, Antonio Gates, Jimmy Graham, Julius Thomas

Marc Sessler:Vernon Davis, Jimmy Graham, Rob Gronkowski, Julius Thomas

Chris Wesseling:Jordan Cameron, Vernon Davis, Jimmy Graham, Rob Gronkowski

The "Around The League Podcast" has been chosen for iTunes' "Best of 2013" list! Thanks for all your support. Download our latest episode here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.