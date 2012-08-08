Preseason Week 1 storylines: Tebow-Sanchez, receiver intrigue

Published: Aug 08, 2012 at 05:28 AM

Last Sunday's Hall of Fame Game whet the appetite for a full slate of preseason action this week, beginning with six games on Thursday night. What is the one thing you are most interested in seeing with all 32 teams in action over the next few days?

  • Jeff Darlington NFL.com

  • Intrigue abounds across the league at wide receiver

In a majority of the training camps I've visited over the last week -- those of the Washington Redskins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams and Miami Dolphins -- there have been plenty of questions about the play of the quarterbacks. And it isn't just about their respective abilities. Perhaps the answer in each situation lies with the targets at each signal-caller's disposal.

Some teams have new but proven wide receivers (Vincent Jackson in Tampa, Pierre Garcon in D.C.), some teams have added proven but older veterans (Chad Johnson in Miami, Randy Moss in San Francisco, Terrell Owens in Seattle) and some teams are looking for new players to simply step up (St. Louis, for one). Regardless of the situation, the next several weeks should see many wide receivers put in the very place they all love to be: directly under the spotlight.

  • Charley Casserly NFL.com

  • How is RG3 adapting to Shanahan's offense? How is Shanahan's offense adapting to RG3?

Since starters see minimal action in Week 1 of the preseason, it is doubtful you will see too much from teams or players. Teams also tend to be very basic with their offensive and defensive schemes.

That being said, I am most interested in watching Robert Griffin III quarterbacking the Washington Redskins. I want to see how he is adapting to a pro-style offense, specifically his reading of pass coverages. Also, how many (if any) creative packages (e.g., the option) has coach Mike Shanahan installed for RG3 to run?

  • Jason Smith NFL.com

  • What other storyline is there? Sanchez-Tebow, of course!

One thing? I can only pick one thing? That's like asking me to pick my favorite kind of chocolate (dark chocolate, milk chocolate, Hershey's chocolate, Dove chocolate ... I feel like Bubba from "Forrest Gump.") But if I have to choose just one? Is there anything more dripping with drama than the Mark Sanchez-Tim Tebow situation? We're getting 7-on-7 passing drill stats on a daily basis. Seriously, when is the last time 7-on-7 drills were back-page-worthy? Can't wait to wake up and see the following headline: "Sanchez Rolls 7, Tebow Snake Eyes in Scrimmage."

Now we'll at least get to see them in a game for the first time. And if I may, can I write the first paragraph of the game summary two days ahead of time?

CINCINNATI -- So far, Rex Ryan has to love what he sees from his rebuilt defense. The quarterbacks? That's another matter. Mark Sanchez completed just four of 11 passes for 38 yards in the New York Jets' 10-6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but those look like numbers Joe Montana would have put up in the Super Bowl compared to what Tim Tebow did. New York's backup quarterback entered the game in the second quarter and failed to complete a pass, though rookie receiver Stephen Hill did drop a ball that could have gone for a touchdown. Tebow ran three times for 15 yards before giving way to Greg McElroy after halftime.

Sound accurate?

  • Adam Rank NFL.com

  • With Weeden behind center, Browns will be a pleasant surprise in 2012

There are far too many questions to limit it to just one. Can Tim Tebow complete a pass longer than 15 yards in the air? Can Norv Turner get into midseason form by finding a way to blow a preseason game? Is it actually possible for Mike Shanahan to already ruin your fantasy football season before it even starts?

And that's just the beginning.

But if I had to pick just one guy, I'm really interested in seeing Brandon Weeden behind center for the Cleveland Browns. We can pretty much count on Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III to be pretty impressive, but the true wild card is Weeden. I like the Browns to be one of the surprise teams in 2012, and it begins with Weeden, who has already been handed the starting job.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

