Preseason Week 1 storylines: Tebow-Sanchez, receiver intrigue



Jason Smith NFL.com

What other storyline is there? Sanchez-Tebow, of course!

One thing? I can only pick one thing? That's like asking me to pick my favorite kind of chocolate (dark chocolate, milk chocolate, Hershey's chocolate, Dove chocolate ... I feel like Bubba from "Forrest Gump.") But if I have to choose just one? Is there anything more dripping with drama than the Mark Sanchez-Tim Tebow situation? We're getting 7-on-7 passing drill stats on a daily basis. Seriously, when is the last time 7-on-7 drills were back-page-worthy? Can't wait to wake up and see the following headline: "Sanchez Rolls 7, Tebow Snake Eyes in Scrimmage."

Now we'll at least get to see them in a game for the first time. And if I may, can I write the first paragraph of the game summary two days ahead of time?

CINCINNATI -- So far, Rex Ryan has to love what he sees from his rebuilt defense. The quarterbacks? That's another matter. Mark Sanchez completed just four of 11 passes for 38 yards in the New York Jets' 10-6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but those look like numbers Joe Montana would have put up in the Super Bowl compared to what Tim Tebow did. New York's backup quarterback entered the game in the second quarter and failed to complete a pass, though rookie receiver Stephen Hill did drop a ball that could have gone for a touchdown. Tebow ran three times for 15 yards before giving way to Greg McElroy after halftime.