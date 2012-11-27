Power Poll: Patriots overtake Texans in AFC

The Around the League entry for the NFL.com Power Poll doesn't look a ton different than a week ago, with most of the top teams winning in Week 12. We do have a different No. 2 team overall and top AFC squad: The New England Patriots.
The 10-1 Houston Texans are still No. 1 in the latest NFL.com Power Poll
Bill Belichick constantly tells his team that the season really starts at Thanksgiving. You want to be playing your best down the stretch.
The Patriots' endless lineup tinkering is slowing down, the offense remains the most explosive in the NFL, and the defense has made strides. The Houston Texans' overtime victories the last two weeks over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions have masked the fact that their defense is struggling. Injuries have taken a toll. While the Patriots and Denver Broncos are peaking, the Texans are struggling with defensive injuries.
Brian Cushing isn't coming back, and the team needs to find a more consistent pass rush outside of J.J. Watt. The Patriots look like the ever-so-slight favorite among the four-pack of AFC teams towards the top of our Power Poll.
