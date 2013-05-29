Police examine Keyshawn Johnson-Justin Bieber tiff

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Los Angeles County Sheriff's detectives are investigating Justin Bieber for alleged reckless driving in connection with an incident in a gated community in Calabasas, Calif.
Johnson was helping his 3-year-old daughter into a small electric car Monday night when Bieber allegedly raced through the residential neighborhood in his Ferrari. Upset, the 40-year-old former NFL wide receiver jumped into his Prius and tried to confront the 19-year-old pop star.
Sheriff's spokesman Steve Whitmore told The AP that Johnson arrived at Bieber's home and used his arm to stop the garage door from closing. Johnson told Bieber he wanted to talk about the pop singer's reckless driving. According to The AP, Bieber "scurried" into his home without saying a word.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the location after receiving two calls. They were turned away by Bieber's security, who cited "the advice of counsel."
Johnson and another person were interviewed by police. No, it doesn't appear Eric Dickerson was that other person.
Said Whitmore: "Their eyewitness testimony to our deputies was definitive -- not only the speed, not only the vehicle, but Mr. Bieber was sitting and driving in the driver's side seat."
Deputies plan to send a reckless driving report to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office to consider filing misdemeanor charges in the next week or two. No word on what deeply unlikable pop star Johnson will go vigilante on next.