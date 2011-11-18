Plenty of reason to believe, doubt the Broncos will make playoffs

As much as I love the Broncos' resurgence under Tim Tebow, I don't believe Denver will reach the postseason. The Broncos simply lack the explosiveness and consistency in the passing game to score enough points to make a serious run at a berth. Although the combination of a strong running game and vastly improving defense has allowed them to keep games within their reach in recent weeks, they must find a way to generate more points through the air when teams start to stuff the run. They have been able to do it with smoke and mirrors for over a month, but good teams will find a way to take away the strongest part of their offense and force them to win with the pass.