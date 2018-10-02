Players continue to look for clarity on body-weight penalties

"It's very frustrating because any guy who's played with me, they know what I put myself through in the offseason and every week just to get to the next game. To have that stripped away from me by trying to look out for somebody else's well-being and not my own is tough," Hayes said by phone Monday in his first public comments since the injury. "You're basically telling us, 'You can tackle everybody on the field one way, but this one guy, you're going to have to figure out how you can torque a 280-pound body in different ways to take the pressure off him.'