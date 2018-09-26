Carr wishes Hayes landed on him instead of tearing ACL

The NFL's desire to eliminate defensive players from intentionally placing body weight on a quarterback, an act designed to protect signal-callers around the league, has been covered in length in recent days at NFL.com.

Week 3, however, provided an example of the flip side to the equation.

Miami Dolphins defensive end Williams Hayes was fully aware of the league's emphasis on the rule when he sacked Oakland Raiders Derek Carr in the second quarter. Hayes appeared to kick out his right leg to prevent landing on Carr, but the motion resulted in Hayes tearing an ACL.

"I wish the guy would have just landed on me instead of tearing his ACL," Carr said Wednesday, via Michael Gelhken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "For him to tear his ACL, nobody wants that. I don't want that."

Carr isn't alone in not wanting to see defensive players suffer injuries while attempting to hold back when going after a quarterback.

Houston Texans signal-caller Deshaun Watson understands why the rule is in place, but expressed concern over the league-wide 34 roughing the passer penalties since the regular season started.

"I'm cool with it because I want to be safe and sound, but at the same time, let's play football," Watson said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. "It goes both ways. Some of the times, when the defensive guys are trying to hold up, they get hurt. I'm the quarterback, and I'm being honest with you, let the guys play and see how it goes."

In the meantime, the building controversy over the rule, which is arguably beginning to mirror past confusion over what is a catch, isn't going anywhere in the near future.

The NFL Competition Committee will hold a regularly scheduled teleconference with the media next week, and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, a member of the committee, said Wednesday morning that some of the called infractions over a player intentionally placing body weight on a quarterback should not have drawn a penalty flag.

Nevertheless, the more infractions surrounding roughing the passer that could occur in Week 4 are sure to add to angst around the league, and make for a spirited conference call.