Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 23, 2024 at 12:52 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Steelers fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Pittsburgh's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Overview

2023 record: 10-7
Third in AFC North; lost at Bills in Wild Card

Steelers 2024 draft picks (7):

Round 1, pick 20
Round 2, pick 51
Round 3, pick 84
Round 3, pick 98 (acquired from Philadelphia Eagles in Kenny Pickett trade)
Round 4, pick 119
Round 6, pick 178 (acquired from Carolina Panthers in Diontae Johnson trade)
Round 6, pick 195

Steelers team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Offensive Tackle, Interior OL, Wide Receiver, Cornerback, Defensive Tackle

Projected Steelers first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 20
Daniel Jeremiah OT Tyler Guyton (OKLA)
Charles Davis OC Jackson Powers-Johnson (ORE)
Lance Zierlein OT Taliese Fuaga (ORST)
Bucky Brooks OT Amarius Mims (UGA)
Peter Schrager WR Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU)

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Steelers 2024 Opponents:

Home

Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Cowboys, Giants, Jets

Away

Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Falcons, Colts

Steelers Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
QB Russell Wilson (Broncos) QB Mitch Trubisky (Bills)
QB Justin Fields (trade - Bears) P Pressley Harvin III (released)
LB Patrick Queen (Ravens) T Chukwuma Okorafor (Patriots)
CB Donte Jackson (trade - Panthers) C Mason Cole (released)
S DeShon Elliott (Dolphins) S Keanu Neal (released)
P Cameron Johnston (Texans) WR Allen Robinson (released)
WR Van Jefferson (Falcons) CB Patrick Peterson (released)
DT Dean Lowry (Vikings) WR Diontae Johnson (trade - Panthers)
QB Kyle Allen (Bills) QB Mason Rudolph (Titans)
WR Quez Watkins (Eagles)
RB/WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (Falcons)
TE MyCole Pruitt (Falcons)

Steelers Decision Makers

President: Arthur J. Rooney II

VP and General Manager: Omar Khan

Head Coach: Mike Tomlin

Omar Khan

- Khan is entering his 3rd season as Steelers GM

- 2016-21: PIT VP of Football & Business Admin

- 2011-16: PIT Director of Football Admin

- 2001-11: PIT Football Admin Coordinator

- 1997-01: NO Football Operations

- 2023 was Khan's first draft in control of PIT draft process

- Kevin Colbert stepped down as GM after 2022 Draft

Steelers Draft Notes

2023 NFL Draft

- 7 total players drafted

- Traded up in 1st rd from #17 to #14 ovr to select OT Broderick Jones

- Used #32 ovr pick from CHI (Chase Claypool trade) on CB Joey Porter Jr.

- Each of PIT's first 5 picks in the 2023 Draft played in all 17 games in 2023

- The Steelers signed free agent QB Russell Wilson & traded for Justin Fields this offseason; traded away Kenny Pickett

- Signed Wilson on a 1-year, $1.2M deal

- Traded for Fields for a conditional 2025 6th Rd pick

- Traded Pickett & 2024 4th Rd pick (#120) to PHI for 2024 3rd Rd pick (#98) & two 2025 7th Rd picks

- Just 2 of the Steelers 8 first round picks from 2014-2022 are still on the team (Najee Harris & T.J. Watt)

- Kevin Colbert was in charge of PIT draft process from 2000-2022 (stepped down after 2022 NFL Draft)

- PIT has used their 1st round pick on an offensive player in each of the last 3 drafts

- T Broderick Jones (2023), QB Kenny Pickett (2022), RB Najee Harris (2021), Did not have 1st Rd pick in 2020

- PIT used a 1st Rd pick on a defensive player each year from 2013-2019

- Over the past 10 drafts, the Steelers have not used a 1st or 2nd round pick on an interior OL

Highest drafted Steelers player by position, past 10 Drafts

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Kenny Pickett 1st 20th 2022
RB Najee Harris 1st 24th 2021
WR George Pickens 2nd 52nd 2022
TE Pat Freiermuth 2nd 55th 2021
OT Broderick Jones 1st 14th 2023
IOL Kendrick Green 3rd 87th 2021
DT Keanu Benton 2nd 49th 2023
EDGE Bud Dupree 1st 22nd 2015
LB Devin Bush 1st 10th 2019
CB Artie Burns 1st 25th 2016
S Terrell Edmunds 1st 28th 2018

Last time Steelers picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2022 Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh 20th
RB 2021 Najee Harris Alabama 24th
WR 2006 Santonio Holmes Ohio State 25th
TE 2005 Heath Miller Virginia 30th
OT 2023 Broderick Jones Georgia 14th
OG 2012 David DeCastro Stanford 24th
C 2010 Maurkice Pouncey Florida 18th
DE 2011 Cameron Heyward Ohio State 31st
DT 2009 Ziggy Hood Missouri 32nd
LB 2019 Devin Bush Michigan 10th
CB 2016 Artie Burns Miami (FL) 25th
S 2018 Terrell Edmunds Virginia Tech 28th
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

