Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Steelers fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Pittsburgh's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Overview
2023 record: 10-7
Third in AFC North; lost at Bills in Wild Card
Steelers 2024 draft picks (7):
Round 1, pick 20
Round 2, pick 51
Round 3, pick 84
Round 3, pick 98 (acquired from Philadelphia Eagles in Kenny Pickett trade)
Round 4, pick 119
Round 6, pick 178 (acquired from Carolina Panthers in Diontae Johnson trade)
Round 6, pick 195
Steelers team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Offensive Tackle, Interior OL, Wide Receiver, Cornerback, Defensive Tackle
Projected Steelers first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 20
|Daniel Jeremiah
|OT Tyler Guyton (OKLA)
|Charles Davis
|OC Jackson Powers-Johnson (ORE)
|Lance Zierlein
|OT Taliese Fuaga (ORST)
|Bucky Brooks
|OT Amarius Mims (UGA)
|Peter Schrager
|WR Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU)
Steelers 2024 Opponents:
Home
Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Cowboys, Giants, Jets
Away
Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Falcons, Colts
Steelers Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|QB Russell Wilson (Broncos)
|QB Mitch Trubisky (Bills)
|QB Justin Fields (trade - Bears)
|P Pressley Harvin III (released)
|LB Patrick Queen (Ravens)
|T Chukwuma Okorafor (Patriots)
|CB Donte Jackson (trade - Panthers)
|C Mason Cole (released)
|S DeShon Elliott (Dolphins)
|S Keanu Neal (released)
|P Cameron Johnston (Texans)
|WR Allen Robinson (released)
|WR Van Jefferson (Falcons)
|CB Patrick Peterson (released)
|DT Dean Lowry (Vikings)
|WR Diontae Johnson (trade - Panthers)
|QB Kyle Allen (Bills)
|QB Mason Rudolph (Titans)
|WR Quez Watkins (Eagles)
|RB/WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (Falcons)
|TE MyCole Pruitt (Falcons)
Steelers Decision Makers
President: Arthur J. Rooney II
VP and General Manager: Omar Khan
Head Coach: Mike Tomlin
Omar Khan
- Khan is entering his 3rd season as Steelers GM
- 2016-21: PIT VP of Football & Business Admin
- 2011-16: PIT Director of Football Admin
- 2001-11: PIT Football Admin Coordinator
- 1997-01: NO Football Operations
- 2023 was Khan's first draft in control of PIT draft process
- Kevin Colbert stepped down as GM after 2022 Draft
Steelers Draft Notes
2023 NFL Draft
- 7 total players drafted
- Traded up in 1st rd from #17 to #14 ovr to select OT Broderick Jones
- Used #32 ovr pick from CHI (Chase Claypool trade) on CB Joey Porter Jr.
- Each of PIT's first 5 picks in the 2023 Draft played in all 17 games in 2023
- The Steelers signed free agent QB Russell Wilson & traded for Justin Fields this offseason; traded away Kenny Pickett
- Signed Wilson on a 1-year, $1.2M deal
- Traded for Fields for a conditional 2025 6th Rd pick
- Traded Pickett & 2024 4th Rd pick (#120) to PHI for 2024 3rd Rd pick (#98) & two 2025 7th Rd picks
- Just 2 of the Steelers 8 first round picks from 2014-2022 are still on the team (Najee Harris & T.J. Watt)
- Kevin Colbert was in charge of PIT draft process from 2000-2022 (stepped down after 2022 NFL Draft)
- PIT has used their 1st round pick on an offensive player in each of the last 3 drafts
- T Broderick Jones (2023), QB Kenny Pickett (2022), RB Najee Harris (2021), Did not have 1st Rd pick in 2020
- PIT used a 1st Rd pick on a defensive player each year from 2013-2019
- Over the past 10 drafts, the Steelers have not used a 1st or 2nd round pick on an interior OL
Highest drafted Steelers player by position, past 10 Drafts
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Kenny Pickett
|1st
|20th
|2022
|RB
|Najee Harris
|1st
|24th
|2021
|WR
|George Pickens
|2nd
|52nd
|2022
|TE
|Pat Freiermuth
|2nd
|55th
|2021
|OT
|Broderick Jones
|1st
|14th
|2023
|IOL
|Kendrick Green
|3rd
|87th
|2021
|DT
|Keanu Benton
|2nd
|49th
|2023
|EDGE
|Bud Dupree
|1st
|22nd
|2015
|LB
|Devin Bush
|1st
|10th
|2019
|CB
|Artie Burns
|1st
|25th
|2016
|S
|Terrell Edmunds
|1st
|28th
|2018
Last time Steelers picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2022
|Kenny Pickett
|Pittsburgh
|20th
|RB
|2021
|Najee Harris
|Alabama
|24th
|WR
|2006
|Santonio Holmes
|Ohio State
|25th
|TE
|2005
|Heath Miller
|Virginia
|30th
|OT
|2023
|Broderick Jones
|Georgia
|14th
|OG
|2012
|David DeCastro
|Stanford
|24th
|C
|2010
|Maurkice Pouncey
|Florida
|18th
|DE
|2011
|Cameron Heyward
|Ohio State
|31st
|DT
|2009
|Ziggy Hood
|Missouri
|32nd
|LB
|2019
|Devin Bush
|Michigan
|10th
|CB
|2016
|Artie Burns
|Miami (FL)
|25th
|S
|2018
|Terrell Edmunds
|Virginia Tech
|28th
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.