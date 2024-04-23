Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Omar Khan

- Khan is entering his 3rd season as Steelers GM

- 2016-21: PIT VP of Football & Business Admin

- 2011-16: PIT Director of Football Admin

- 2001-11: PIT Football Admin Coordinator

- 1997-01: NO Football Operations

- 2023 was Khan's first draft in control of PIT draft process

- Kevin Colbert stepped down as GM after 2022 Draft

Steelers Draft Notes

2023 NFL Draft

- 7 total players drafted

- Traded up in 1st rd from #17 to #14 ovr to select OT Broderick Jones

- Used #32 ovr pick from CHI (Chase Claypool trade) on CB Joey Porter Jr.

- Each of PIT's first 5 picks in the 2023 Draft played in all 17 games in 2023

- The Steelers signed free agent QB Russell Wilson & traded for Justin Fields this offseason; traded away Kenny Pickett

- Signed Wilson on a 1-year, $1.2M deal

- Traded for Fields for a conditional 2025 6th Rd pick

- Traded Pickett & 2024 4th Rd pick (#120) to PHI for 2024 3rd Rd pick (#98) & two 2025 7th Rd picks

- Just 2 of the Steelers 8 first round picks from 2014-2022 are still on the team (Najee Harris & T.J. Watt)

- Kevin Colbert was in charge of PIT draft process from 2000-2022 (stepped down after 2022 NFL Draft)

- PIT has used their 1st round pick on an offensive player in each of the last 3 drafts

- T Broderick Jones (2023), QB Kenny Pickett (2022), RB Najee Harris (2021), Did not have 1st Rd pick in 2020

- PIT used a 1st Rd pick on a defensive player each year from 2013-2019