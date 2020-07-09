As incessantly busy as college football coaches are, Kerry Coombs can't help but occasionally marvel at a photo displayed in his office in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. The Ohio State defensive backs coach stands in the center of it, surrounded by more than $70 million in NFL rookie contract guarantees, assuming the Las Vegas Raiders sign their No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Damon Arnette, to a contract in the ballpark with the previous year's No. 19 pick. Flanking Coombs in the picture are five first-round draft picks he coached on the 2015 Buckeyes team – Marshon Lattimore, Eli Apple, Gareon Conley, Denzel Ward and Arnette. And remarkably, it was a cornerbacks-only snapshot.

"Malik Hooker was across the hall in the safeties room," Coombs said of the Indianapolis Colts' pick at No. 15 overall in 2017.

The title of "DBU" has most frequently been associated with LSU, and for good reason – the Tigers' parade of NFL defensive backs is rife with both quality and quantity. But NFL.com's Pipeline to the Pros series, which ranks colleges based on immediate NFL-readiness at specific positions, gives the DBU title to the Buckeyes. The Big Ten powerhouse has developed NFL-suitable defensive backs in droves, particularly since the program's recruiting prowess reached a new level beginning with the tenure of former head coach Urban Meyer.

There are NFL-like measurables that go into the Buckeyes' evaluations of high school defensive backs – height, length and speed rule the recruiting board for cornerbacks, while safeties must show uncanny range in coverage. Yet another filter that separates the defensive backs Ohio State will pursue, Coombs said, is that they must also come from a winning high school program.

But more than recruiting goes into Ohio State's success at the position.

On the developmental side, Coombs maintains a highly unusual philosophy to rotate defensive backs throughout games. The positions major college programs rotate regularly are running backs, wide receivers and defensive linemen. Rotating defensive backs, by contrast, is nearly unheard of, in part because effective man-to-man coverage skills are hard enough to find in starters, much less reserves. Personnel groupings change, of course, with base, nickel and dime packages. But OSU rotates within those packages.

"One year I had Lattimore at a corner, the 11th pick in the draft, Conley at the other corner, and he was the 24th pick in a draft, and every series one of them would come out so Denzel Ward could go in," Coombs said. "(Head coach) Urban (Meyer) would say, 'How can you take those guys off the field?' And I said, 'Coach, the guy going in is just as capable.' I've always believed that fast, fresh corners are (important). They can get tired in a game and tired over the course of a season."

The result, Coombs said, is that a higher volume of OSU defensive backs develop at an earlier age. That, in turn, helps attract the top high school recruits because they know they won't have to sit for two or three years waiting to play, even if a first-round-caliber player is at the top of the depth chart. A prime example of the benefit in rotating corners came when Ward opted to skip the 2017 Cotton Bowl prior to entering the NFL draft, and was capably replaced by Jeff Okudah.

"Here's Jeff Okudah playing a major role in a major bowl against USC, competing against (QB) Sam Darnold, and he had a whale of a game," Coombs said. "But it wasn't the first time he'd walked on the field. He'd been doing it in smaller measure, but he'd been rotating in all year long so he had more confidence and he was ready when his number was called. There is no substitute for game experience."

Three years later, in April, Okudah was drafted No. 3 overall by the Detroit Lions. Up next in the Buckeyes' pipeline of top draft prospects at the position is Shaun Wade, who despite all the talent around him has played in 24 games in his first two years, notching four interceptions.

Coombs coached OSU's cornerbacks from 2012-2017 before coaching the Tennessee Titans secondary from 2018-2019. He returned to OSU this year as defensive coordinator and secondary coach, and believes his time with the Titans will only accentuate his ability to prepare Buckeyes defensive backs for the next level. Communication is one key difference Coombs learned while with the Titans; college players don't always ask why a drill or a technique is important, whereas pros press coaches much more on the whys.