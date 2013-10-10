Picking winners for Week 6 NFL games

Around the League

Each week, the Around The League writer with the worst record in picks has to write our introduction. This week, that man is Gregg Rosenthal.

Yes, I had the worst record last week. Every ATL writer now has at least one last-place finish this year. But I remain in first overall for the season and plan to point that out to my colleagues on a daily basis until my obsession with picking Philip Rivers and Cam Newton to win every week finally catches up to me.

GIANTS AT BEARS (Thurs., 8:25 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

![](/teams/profile?team=NYG)

Bright side: The winless Giants are only two games out of first in the NFC LEast.

![](/teams/profile?team=CHI)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

PACKERS AT RAVENS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

![](/teams/profile?team=GB)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

![](/teams/profile?team=BAL)

Marc Sessler

BENGALS AT BILLS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

![](/teams/profile?team=CIN)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

![](/teams/profile?team=BUF)

ATL isn't circling the wagons around Thad Lewis.

LIONS AT BROWNS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

![](/teams/profile?team=DET)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

![](/teams/profile?team=CLE)

Marc Sessler

RAMS AT TEXANS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

![](/teams/profile?team=STL)

Rams can only hope the Matt Schaub pick-six party carries on another week.

![](/teams/profile?team=HOU)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

RAIDERS AT CHIEFS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

![](/teams/profile?team=OAK)

Marc Sessler

![](/teams/profile?team=KC)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

PANTHERS AT VIKINGS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

![](/teams/profile?team=CAR)

Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler

![](/teams/profile?team=MIN)

Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling

STEELERS AT JETS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

![](/teams/profile?team=PIT)

Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

![](/teams/profile?team=NYJ)

Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler

EAGLES AT BUCCANEERS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

![](/teams/profile?team=PHI)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

![](/teams/profile?team=TB)

Marc Sessler

JAGUARS AT BRONCOS (Sun., 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

![](/teams/profile?team=JAC)

If you don't have anything nice to say, then don't say anything at all.

![](/teams/profile?team=DEN)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

TITANS AT SEAHAWKS (Sun., 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

![](/teams/profile?team=TEN)

Titans QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was on the wrong end of a 50-burger last season against the Seahawks.

![](/teams/profile?team=SEA)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

SAINTS AT PATRIOTS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

![](/teams/profile?team=NO)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

![](/teams/profile?team=NE)

Gregg Rosenthal

CARDINALS AT 49ERS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

![](/teams/profile?team=ARI)

No one is buying that 3-2 Cardinals record just yet.

![](/teams/profile?team=SF)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

REDSKINS AT COWBOYS (Sun., 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

![](/teams/profile?team=WAS)

Dan Hanzus

![](/teams/profile?team=DAL)

Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

COLTS AT CHARGERS (Mon., 8:40 p.m. ET, ESPN)

![](/teams/profile?team=IND)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Chris Wesseling

![](/teams/profile?team=SD)

Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler

Week 5 record

Kevin Patra: 10-4
Dan Hanzus: 8-6
Marc Sessler: 8-6
Chris Wesseling: 8-6
Gregg Rosenthal: 7-7

Season record

Gregg Rosenthal: 50-27
Kevin Patra: 48-29
Marc Sessler: 48-29
Chris Wesseling: 46-31
Dan Hanzus: 45-32

First-place finishes

Kevin Patra: 2
Gregg Rosenthal: 2
Dan Hanzus: 1
Marc Sessler: 1
Chris Wesseling: 1

Last-place finishes

Dan Hanzus: 2
Kevin Patra: 1
Gregg Rosenthal: 1
Marc Sessler: 1
Chris Wesseling: 1

Hero picks*

Dan Hanzus: 3
Gregg Rosenthal: 3
Marc Sessler: 3
Kevin Patra: 1
Chris Wesseling: 1

* Only person to pick a game right.

