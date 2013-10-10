Picking winners for Week 6 NFL games

Each week, the Around The League writer with the worst record in picks has to write our introduction. This week, that man is Gregg Rosenthal.
Yes, I had the worst record last week. Every ATL writer now has at least one last-place finish this year. But I remain in first overall for the season and plan to point that out to my colleagues on a daily basis until my obsession with picking Philip Rivers and Cam Newton to win every week finally catches up to me.
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
Marc Sessler
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
Marc Sessler
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling
Marc Sessler
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler
Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling
Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
Marc Sessler
If you don't have anything nice to say, then don't say anything at all.
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling
Gregg Rosenthal
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling
Dan Hanzus
Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Chris Wesseling
Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler
Week 5 record
Kevin Patra: 10-4
Dan Hanzus: 8-6
Marc Sessler: 8-6
Chris Wesseling: 8-6
Gregg Rosenthal: 7-7
Season record
Gregg Rosenthal: 50-27
Kevin Patra: 48-29
Marc Sessler: 48-29
Chris Wesseling: 46-31
Dan Hanzus: 45-32
First-place finishes
Kevin Patra: 2
Gregg Rosenthal: 2
Dan Hanzus: 1
Marc Sessler: 1
Chris Wesseling: 1
Last-place finishes
Dan Hanzus: 2
Kevin Patra: 1
Gregg Rosenthal: 1
Marc Sessler: 1
Chris Wesseling: 1
Hero picks*
Dan Hanzus: 3
Gregg Rosenthal: 3
Marc Sessler: 3
Kevin Patra: 1
Chris Wesseling: 1
* Only person to pick a game right.
Around The League experts made their picks for the Week 5 games. You can make your own picks with the NFL Weekly Pick 'em fantasy game.