Picking winners for Week 2 NFL games

I knew about the first two since I was a child. The Bolts, though? I always thought they were harmless. At least, until I needed them to give me my rightful Hero pick on Monday night.
You all know what happened. A 28-7 lead turned into a 31-28 loss to the Houston Texans. Instead of a hard-earned 9-7, I go 8-8 and now I'm writing this stupid intro. The Champion Of The Underdog®, doomed by fate once more.
To express my disillusionment, I will pick against the Chargers every week for the rest of the season. You can't hurt me anymore, Philip Rivers Ground Balls. For I am free.
-- Dan Hanzus
Week 1 record
Dan Hanzus: 8-8
Kevin Patra: 11-5
Gregg Rosenthal: 11-5
Marc Sessler: 11-5
Chris Wesseling: 10-6
First-place finishes
Dan Hanzus: 0
Kevin Patra: 1
Gregg Rosenthal: 1
Marc Sessler: 1
Chris Wesseling: 0
Last-place finishes
Dan Hanzus: 1
Kevin Patra: 0
Gregg Rosenthal: 0
Marc Sessler: 0
Chris Wesseling: 0
Hero picks*
Dan Hanzus: 0
Kevin Patra: 0
Gregg Rosenthal: 1
Marc Sessler: 1
Chris Wesseling: 0
* Only person to pick a game right.
Around the League experts made their picks for the Week 2 games. You can make your own picks with the NFL Weekly Pick 'Em fantasy game.