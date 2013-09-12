Around the League

Presented By

Picking winners for Week 2 NFL games

Published: Sep 12, 2013 at 03:19 AM

Never trust clowns, carnies or the San Diego Chargers.

I knew about the first two since I was a child. The Bolts, though? I always thought they were harmless. At least, until I needed them to give me my rightful Hero pick on Monday night.

You all know what happened. A 28-7 lead turned into a 31-28 loss to the Houston Texans. Instead of a hard-earned 9-7, I go 8-8 and now I'm writing this stupid intro. The Champion Of The Underdog®, doomed by fate once more.

To express my disillusionment, I will pick against the Chargers every week for the rest of the season. You can't hurt me anymore, Philip Rivers Ground Balls. For I am free.

-- Dan Hanzus

JETS AT PATRIOTS (Thurs., 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

The ATL crew has not invested in Geno Smith rookie cards yet.

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

RAMS AT FALCONS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Kevin Patra

Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

BROWNS AT RAVENS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

The ATL crew has concerns for the people of Cleveland.

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

PANTHERS AT BILLS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

Dan Hanzus

VIKINGS AT BEARS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

ATL has serious Christian Ponder trust issues.

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

REDSKINS AT PACKERS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Dr. James Andrews is not thrilled with the ATL crew.

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

TITANS AT TEXANS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

The Titans haven't convinced ATL ... yet.

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

DOLPHINS AT COLTS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal

Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

COWBOYS AT CHIEFS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal

CHARGERS AT EAGLES (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

The Eagles are the only NFC East team the Chargers have an all-time winning record against, but team ATL don't care.

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

LIONS AT CARDINALS (Sun., 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Chris Wesseling

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler

SAINTS AT BUCCANEERS (Sun., 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

The ATL team voted against Josh Freeman as captain.

BRONCOS AT GIANTS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

Dan Hanzus

JAGUARS AT RAIDERS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Chris Wesseling

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler

49ERS AT SEAHAWKS (Sun., 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Kevin Patra

Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

STEELERS AT BENGALS (Mon., 8:40 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler

Week 1 record

Dan Hanzus: 8-8
Kevin Patra: 11-5
Gregg Rosenthal: 11-5
Marc Sessler: 11-5
Chris Wesseling: 10-6

First-place finishes

Dan Hanzus: 0
Kevin Patra: 1
Gregg Rosenthal: 1
Marc Sessler: 1
Chris Wesseling: 0

Last-place finishes

Dan Hanzus: 1
Kevin Patra: 0
Gregg Rosenthal: 0
Marc Sessler: 0
Chris Wesseling: 0

Hero picks*

Dan Hanzus: 0
Kevin Patra: 0
Gregg Rosenthal: 1
Marc Sessler: 1
Chris Wesseling: 0

* Only person to pick a game right.

Around the League experts made their picks for the Week 2 games. You can make your own picks with the NFL Weekly Pick 'Em fantasy game.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW