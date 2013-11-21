Around the League

Picking winners for Week 12 NFL games

Published: Nov 20, 2013 at 11:42 PM

Each week, the Around The League writer with the worst record in picks has to write our introduction. This week, that man is Marc Sessler.

It's no fluke. I'm in last. Dead last.

It feels pure. It feels real. It feels free.

Besides, NEWSFLASH: Last I checked, waltzing up to some semi-minxstress counter girl at Bob's Big Boy and announcing to the room that you've landed first or second or wherever in Around The League's weekly picks will not -- repeat, will not -- earn you a free low-grade roast-beef sandwich or even so much as a soiled napkin.

Sic Transit Gloria.

SAINTS AT FALCONS (Thurs., 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

JETS AT RAVENS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal

STEELERS AT BROWNS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

Marc Sessler

BUCCANEERS AT LIONS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

The Buccaneers beat the Falcons who beat the Rams who beat the Cardinals who beat the Lions.

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

VIKINGS AT PACKERS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Choo-choo! Hop aboard the Scott Tolzien victory train. Choo-choo!

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

JAGUARS AT TEXANS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Team ATL has always been told that if they don't have anything nice to say, then don't say anything at all.

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

CHARGERS AT CHIEFS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal

PANTHERS AT DOLPHINS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

Fun fact: Nobody likes the Dolphins. Not even Handsome Hank.

BEARS AT RAMS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal

COLTS AT CARDINALS (Sun., 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Weird that nobody wanted to jump on the Colts as a possible "hero pick."

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

TITANS AT RAIDERS (Sun., 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler

COWBOYS AT GIANTS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler

BRONCOS AT PATRIOTS (SUN., 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling

Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler

49ERS AT REDSKINS (MON., 8:40 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

This game seemed like an intriguing matchup at the beginning of the season.

Week 11 record

Chris Wesseling: 11-4
Dan Hanzus: 10-5
Kevin Patra: 9-6
Gregg Rosenthal: 9-6
Marc Sessler: 7-8

Season record

Gregg Rosenthal: 109-53
Chris Wesseling: 103-59
Kevin Patra: 102-60
Dan Hanzus: 99-63
Marc Sessler: 98-64

First-place finishes

Kevin Patra: 4
Chris Wesseling: 4
Gregg Rosenthal: 3
Dan Hanzus: 1
Marc Sessler: 2

Last-place finishes

Dan Hanzus: 3
Kevin Patra: 3
Marc Sessler: 3
Chris Wesseling: 2
Gregg Rosenthal: 1

Hero picks*

Gregg Rosenthal: 8
Dan Hanzus: 4
Marc Sessler: 4
Kevin Patra: 3
Chris Wesseling: 1

* Only person to pick a game right.

