Picking winners for Week 12 NFL games

Each week, the Around The League writer with the worst record in picks has to write our introduction. This week, that man is Marc Sessler.
It's no fluke. I'm in last. Dead last.
It feels pure. It feels real. It feels free.
Besides, NEWSFLASH: Last I checked, waltzing up to some semi-minxstress counter girl at Bob's Big Boy and announcing to the room that you've landed first or second or wherever in Around The League's weekly picks will not -- repeat, will not -- earn you a free low-grade roast-beef sandwich or even so much as a soiled napkin.
Sic Transit Gloria.
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling
Boys and girls, don't forget to download Thursday Night Football Xtra for a delightful second-screen experience!
Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
Marc Sessler
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling
Team ATL has always been told that if they don't have anything nice to say, then don't say anything at all.
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling
Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling
Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling
Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler
Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling
Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler
Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling
Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler
Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling
This game seemed like an intriguing matchup at the beginning of the season.
Week 11 record
Chris Wesseling: 11-4
Dan Hanzus: 10-5
Kevin Patra: 9-6
Gregg Rosenthal: 9-6
Marc Sessler: 7-8
Season record
Gregg Rosenthal: 109-53
Chris Wesseling: 103-59
Kevin Patra: 102-60
Dan Hanzus: 99-63
Marc Sessler: 98-64
First-place finishes
Kevin Patra: 4
Chris Wesseling: 4
Gregg Rosenthal: 3
Dan Hanzus: 1
Marc Sessler: 2
Last-place finishes
Dan Hanzus: 3
Kevin Patra: 3
Marc Sessler: 3
Chris Wesseling: 2
Gregg Rosenthal: 1
Hero picks*
Gregg Rosenthal: 8
Dan Hanzus: 4
Marc Sessler: 4
Kevin Patra: 3
Chris Wesseling: 1
* Only person to pick a game right.
Around the League experts made their picks for the Week 12 games. You can make your own picks with the NFL Weekly Pick 'em fantasy game.