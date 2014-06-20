Picking the winners and losers of minicamp season

Teddy Bridgewater: No quarterback prospect took more slings and arrows during the buildup to the draft. No rookie quarterback quietly impressed more during offseason practices. While it's always smart to be wary of minicamp hype, the Vikings are very pleased with what they've seen out of Bridgewater thus far. He appears ahead of other rookies mentally, and offensive coordinator Norv Turner has raved about his deep ball. Bridgewater landed in an ideal situation for his development. It wouldn't be a shock if Bridgewater was the only rookie quarterback starting in Week 1.