Philip Rivers hired as N.C. State head coach

RALEIGH, N.C. -- N.C. State has officially hired former Wolfpack and NFL quarterback Philip Rivers as head coach, turning to a beloved figure as a first-time coach at the college level to spark its football program.

The school announced Rivers’ hiring Friday, coming after its board of trustees approved a five-year contract for Rivers in a morning meeting. That was the final procedural step to completing the hire; N.C. State had reached a deal with Rivers after his high school team in Alabama ended its season with a playoff loss.

Now, exactly one week after that loss, Rivers is the man in charge in Raleigh -- where he set records as a four-year starter and had his No. 17 jersey retired.

“I am humbled and honored to be the next head football coach at N.C. State University," Rivers said in a statement released by the school. “In many ways, I feel like I’m coming home. This is where it all began for me as an 18-year-old kid from Alabama, and now to return to this great place as head coach is beyond words.

“I gave it everything I had here as a player for 51 games and I will give it everything I have as the coach. There’s no denying that this is going to take hard work, but we’re not scared of hard. I look forward to getting after it every single day with an unbelievable coaching staff and a group of players who are dedicated to relentlessly pursuing victory.”

Rivers replaces Dave Doeren, who was fired midway through his 14th season in a tenure that saw him set the program’s career wins mark yet prove unable to make a breakthrough leap to higher success. Doeren’s teams routinely tallied eight or nine wins while going to bowl games, yet couldn’t become only the second Wolfpack team to reach the 10-win mark.

That only one to do so in program history came in 2002, with Rivers as the star passer leading the Wolfpack to an 11-3 mark in a year that included cracking the top 10 nationally.