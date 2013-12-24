Philadelphia Eagles will adjust to Dallas Cowboys in rematch

Stopping the Eagles' top-ranked running game was clearly Kiffin's priority in the first meeting. The wily defensive coordinator kept extra defenders in the box against the Eagles' spread formations, particularly on early downs. While this tactic has always been a staple of Kiffin's defenses, the Cowboys deployed more man coverage at the expense of their traditional zone-based schemes (Cover 3 or five-man zone blitz). The shift to Cover 1 allowed the Cowboys to aggressively pursue Eagles running back LeSean McCoy without having to worry about zone drops against play-action. Additionally, the presence of Nick Foles -- and his 5.14 40-time -- under center virtually eliminated the threat of quarterback runs, allowing another defender to creep into the box on pursuit.