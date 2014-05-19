Philadelphia Eagles re-sign WR Arrelious Benn

The Eagles on Monday re-signed the 6-foot-2 wide receiver after cutting him on Friday. Guaranteed to be making less than the $1.1 million he was due under his former deal, the oft-injured Benn could be playing for the league minimum.
Benn missed all of last season with the torn ACL he suffered in August. The former second-round pick of the Buccaneers doesn't figure as more than a fourth or fifth option, but his knowledge of Chip Kelly's offense is an asset heading into the summer.
With Riley Cooper and Jeremy Maclin penciled in on the outside, Kelly recently pointed to rookie Jordan Matthews as a potential starter in the slot. The team also traded for Darren Sproles and added Josh Huff in the draft after releasing DeSean Jackson in March.
The cupboard is crowded, and Benn will need to stay healthy and light it up on the field to make this roster.
