Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Eagles fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Philadelphia's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
Philadelphia Eagles Draft Overview
2023 record: 11-6
Second in NFC East; lost at Buccaneers in Wild Card
Eagles 2024 draft picks (8):
Round 1, pick 22
Round 2, pick 50 (acquired from New Orleans Saints)
Round 2, pick 53
Round 4, pick 120 (acquired from Pittsburgh Steelers in Kenny Picket trade)
Round 5, pick 161 (acquired from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Round 5, pick 171 (compensatory pick)
Round 5, pick 172 (compensatory pick)
Round 6, pick 210 (compensatory pick)
Eagles team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Cornerback, Interior OL, Offensive Tackle, Wide Receiver, Safety
Projected Eagles first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 22
|Daniel Jeremiah
|CB Nate Wiggins (CLEM)
|Charles Davis
|OT JC Latham (ALA)
|Lance Zierlein
|CB Nate Wiggins (CLEM)
|Bucky Brooks
|CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (ALA)
|Peter Schrager
|DB Cooper DeJean (IOWA)
Eagles 2024 Opponents
Home
Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Steelers, Packers, Jaguars
Away
Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals, Rams
Eagles Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|DE Bryce Huff (Jets)
|S Kevin Byard (Bears)
|RB Saquon Barkley (Giants)
|CB Avonte Maddox (released)
|LB Zach Baun (Saints)
|C Jason Kelce (retired)
|OL Matt Hennessy (Falcons)
|DT Fletcher Cox (retired)
|WR DeVante Parker (Patriots)
|RB D'Andre Swift (Bears)
|S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Lions)
|QB Marcus Mariota (Commanders)
|LB Devin White (Buccaneers)
|LB Nicholas Morrow (Bills)
|QB Kenny Pickett (trade - Steelers)
|TE Jack Stoll (Giants)
|LB Oren Burks (49ers)
|OL Sua Opeta (Buccaneers)
|WR Parris Campbell (Giants)
|OL Jack Driscoll (Dolphins)
|QB Will Grier (Chargers)
|WR Quez Watkins (Steelers)
|TE C.J. Uzomah (Jets)
|WR Olamide Zaccheaus (Commanders)
|EDGE Haason Reddick (trade - Jets)
Eagles Decision Makers
Chairman and CEO: Jeffrey Lurie
President: Don Smolenski
Executive VP/General Manager: Howie Roseman
Head Coach: Nick Sirianni
Howie Roseman
- Roseman has been the highest-ranking executive in the Eagles front office since 2010
- Since 2019: EVP Football Ops/GM
- 2015-18: Executive VP of Football Ops
- 2010-14: General manager
Eagles Draft Notes
Since 2010
- 111 total players selected
- 11 Pro Bowlers selected
- 4 of 12 1st round picks have been selected
to at least 1 Pro Bowl (none since Wentz)
- 3 First-Team All-Pros selected (C Jason Kelce, T Lane Johnson, DT Fletcher Cox)
- The Eagles have been in trades involving 24 first-round picks (acquired, traded or acquired then traded) since the 2010 draft (most in NFL during span)
- Note: this counts each pick individually - if they traded a pick for a different pick, it counts as 2 different picks (one traded, one acquired)
- The Eagles have moved up in the 1st-Rd in 4 of the last 5 Drafts (incl. each of last 3)
- Moved up from pick #10 to #9 ovr to select DT Jalen Carter in 2023 (received #10 ovr from NO from 2022 NFL draft trade)
- Moved up from pick #15 to #13 ovr to select DT Jordan Davis in 2022 (received #15 ovr from MIA from 2021 NFL draft trade)
- Moved up from pick #12 to #10 ovr to select WR DeVonta Smith in 2021 (moved down from #6 to #12 with MIA prior to draft)
- Moved up from pick #25 to #22 ovr to select OT Andre Dillard in 2019
- The Eagles have used each of the last 3 first round picks on a Georgia defender
- DT Jalen Carter (9th ovr, 2023), OLB Nolan Smith (30th ovr, 2023), DT Jordan Davis (13th ovr, 2022)
- Also selected Georgia CB Kelee Ringo (4th Rd, 2023) & LB Nakobe Dean (3rd Rd, 2022)
- All 6 of the Eagles first round picks from 2014-2020 are no longer on the team
- WR Jalen Reagor (2020), T Andre Dillard (2019), DE Derek Barnett (2017)
QB Carson Wentz (2016), WR Nelson Agholor (2015), LB Marcus Smith (2014)
- Eagles have used at least one 1st or 2nd Rd pick on every offensive/defensive position since 2010
Highest drafted Eagles player by position, since 2010
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Carson Wentz
|1st
|2nd
|2016
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|2nd
|53rd
|2019
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|1st
|10th`
|2021
|TE
|Zach Ertz
|2nd
|35th
|2013
|OT
|Lane Johnson
|1st
|4th
|2013
|IOL
|Danny Watkins
|1st
|23rd
|2011
|DT
|Jalen Carter
|1st
|9th
|2023
|EDGE
|Brandon Graham
|1st
|13th
|2010
|LB
|Mychal Kendricks
|2nd
|46th
|2012
|CB
|Sidney Jones
|2nd
|43rd
|2017
|S
|Nate Allen
|2nd
|37th
|2010
Last time Eagles picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2016
|Carson Wentz
|North Dakota State
|2nd
|RB
|1986
|Keith Byars
|Ohio State
|10th
|WR
|2021
|DeVonta Smith
|Alabama
|10th
|TE
|1988
|Keith Jackson
|Oklahoma
|13th
|OT
|2019
|Andre Dillard
|Washington State
|22nd
|OG
|2011
|Danny Watkins
|Baylor
|23rd
|C
|Never
|DE
|2023
|Nolan Smith
|Georgia
|30th
|DT
|2023
|Jalen Carter
|Georgia
|9th
|LB
|2014
|Marcus Smith
|Louisville
|26th
|CB
|2022
|Lito Sheppard
|Florida
|26th
|S
|Never
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.