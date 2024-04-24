Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Howie Roseman

- Roseman has been the highest-ranking executive in the Eagles front office since 2010

- Since 2019: EVP Football Ops/GM

- 2015-18: Executive VP of Football Ops

- 2010-14: General manager

Eagles Draft Notes

Since 2010

- 111 total players selected

- 11 Pro Bowlers selected

- 4 of 12 1st round picks have been selected

to at least 1 Pro Bowl (none since Wentz)

- 3 First-Team All-Pros selected (C Jason Kelce, T Lane Johnson, DT Fletcher Cox)

- The Eagles have been in trades involving 24 first-round picks (acquired, traded or acquired then traded) since the 2010 draft (most in NFL during span)

- Note: this counts each pick individually - if they traded a pick for a different pick, it counts as 2 different picks (one traded, one acquired)

- The Eagles have moved up in the 1st-Rd in 4 of the last 5 Drafts (incl. each of last 3)

- Moved up from pick #10 to #9 ovr to select DT Jalen Carter in 2023 (received #10 ovr from NO from 2022 NFL draft trade)

- Moved up from pick #15 to #13 ovr to select DT Jordan Davis in 2022 (received #15 ovr from MIA from 2021 NFL draft trade)

- Moved up from pick #12 to #10 ovr to select WR DeVonta Smith in 2021 (moved down from #6 to #12 with MIA prior to draft)

- Moved up from pick #25 to #22 ovr to select OT Andre Dillard in 2019

- The Eagles have used each of the last 3 first round picks on a Georgia defender

- DT Jalen Carter (9th ovr, 2023), OLB Nolan Smith (30th ovr, 2023), DT Jordan Davis (13th ovr, 2022)

- Also selected Georgia CB Kelee Ringo (4th Rd, 2023) & LB Nakobe Dean (3rd Rd, 2022)

- All 6 of the Eagles first round picks from 2014-2020 are no longer on the team

- WR Jalen Reagor (2020), T Andre Dillard (2019), DE Derek Barnett (2017)

QB Carson Wentz (2016), WR Nelson Agholor (2015), LB Marcus Smith (2014)