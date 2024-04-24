 Skip to main content
Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 24, 2024 at 03:44 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Eagles fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Philadelphia's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Philadelphia Eagles Draft Overview

2023 record: 11-6
Second in NFC East; lost at Buccaneers in Wild Card

Eagles 2024 draft picks (8):

Round 1, pick 22
Round 2, pick 50 (acquired from New Orleans Saints)
Round 2, pick 53
Round 4, pick 120 (acquired from Pittsburgh Steelers in Kenny Picket trade)
Round 5, pick 161 (acquired from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Round 5, pick 171 (compensatory pick)
Round 5, pick 172 (compensatory pick)
Round 6, pick 210 (compensatory pick)

Eagles team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Cornerback, Interior OL, Offensive Tackle, Wide Receiver, Safety

Projected Eagles first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 22
Daniel Jeremiah CB Nate Wiggins (CLEM)
Charles Davis OT JC Latham (ALA)
Lance Zierlein CB Nate Wiggins (CLEM)
Bucky Brooks CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (ALA)
Peter Schrager DB Cooper DeJean (IOWA)

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Eagles 2024 Opponents

Home

Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Steelers, Packers, Jaguars

Away

Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals, Rams

Eagles Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
DE Bryce Huff (Jets) S Kevin Byard (Bears)
RB Saquon Barkley (Giants) CB Avonte Maddox (released)
LB Zach Baun (Saints) C Jason Kelce (retired)
OL Matt Hennessy (Falcons) DT Fletcher Cox (retired)
WR DeVante Parker (Patriots) RB D'Andre Swift (Bears)
S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Lions) QB Marcus Mariota (Commanders)
LB Devin White (Buccaneers) LB Nicholas Morrow (Bills)
QB Kenny Pickett (trade - Steelers) TE Jack Stoll (Giants)
LB Oren Burks (49ers) OL Sua Opeta (Buccaneers)
WR Parris Campbell (Giants) OL Jack Driscoll (Dolphins)
QB Will Grier (Chargers) WR Quez Watkins (Steelers)
TE C.J. Uzomah (Jets) WR Olamide Zaccheaus (Commanders)
EDGE Haason Reddick (trade - Jets)

Eagles Decision Makers

Chairman and CEO: Jeffrey Lurie

President: Don Smolenski

Executive VP/General Manager: Howie Roseman

Head Coach: Nick Sirianni

Howie Roseman

- Roseman has been the highest-ranking executive in the Eagles front office since 2010

- Since 2019: EVP Football Ops/GM

- 2015-18: Executive VP of Football Ops

- 2010-14: General manager

Eagles Draft Notes

Since 2010

- 111 total players selected

- 11 Pro Bowlers selected

- 4 of 12 1st round picks have been selected

to at least 1 Pro Bowl (none since Wentz)

- 3 First-Team All-Pros selected (C Jason Kelce, T Lane Johnson, DT Fletcher Cox)

- The Eagles have been in trades involving 24 first-round picks (acquired, traded or acquired then traded) since the 2010 draft (most in NFL during span)

- Note: this counts each pick individually - if they traded a pick for a different pick, it counts as 2 different picks (one traded, one acquired)

- The Eagles have moved up in the 1st-Rd in 4 of the last 5 Drafts (incl. each of last 3)

- Moved up from pick #10 to #9 ovr to select DT Jalen Carter in 2023 (received #10 ovr from NO from 2022 NFL draft trade)

- Moved up from pick #15 to #13 ovr to select DT Jordan Davis in 2022 (received #15 ovr from MIA from 2021 NFL draft trade)

- Moved up from pick #12 to #10 ovr to select WR DeVonta Smith in 2021 (moved down from #6 to #12 with MIA prior to draft)

- Moved up from pick #25 to #22 ovr to select OT Andre Dillard in 2019

- The Eagles have used each of the last 3 first round picks on a Georgia defender

- DT Jalen Carter (9th ovr, 2023), OLB Nolan Smith (30th ovr, 2023), DT Jordan Davis (13th ovr, 2022)

- Also selected Georgia CB Kelee Ringo (4th Rd, 2023) & LB Nakobe Dean (3rd Rd, 2022)

- All 6 of the Eagles first round picks from 2014-2020 are no longer on the team

- WR Jalen Reagor (2020), T Andre Dillard (2019), DE Derek Barnett (2017)

QB Carson Wentz (2016), WR Nelson Agholor (2015), LB Marcus Smith (2014)

- Eagles have used at least one 1st or 2nd Rd pick on every offensive/defensive position since 2010

Highest drafted Eagles player by position, since 2010

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Carson Wentz 1st 2nd 2016
RB Miles Sanders 2nd 53rd 2019
WR DeVonta Smith 1st 10th` 2021
TE Zach Ertz 2nd 35th 2013
OT Lane Johnson 1st 4th 2013
IOL Danny Watkins 1st 23rd 2011
DT Jalen Carter 1st 9th 2023
EDGE Brandon Graham 1st 13th 2010
LB Mychal Kendricks 2nd 46th 2012
CB Sidney Jones 2nd 43rd 2017
S Nate Allen 2nd 37th 2010

Last time Eagles picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2016 Carson Wentz North Dakota State 2nd
RB 1986 Keith Byars Ohio State 10th
WR 2021 DeVonta Smith Alabama 10th
TE 1988 Keith Jackson Oklahoma 13th
OT 2019 Andre Dillard Washington State 22nd
OG 2011 Danny Watkins Baylor 23rd
C Never
DE 2023 Nolan Smith Georgia 30th
DT 2023 Jalen Carter Georgia 9th
LB 2014 Marcus Smith Louisville 26th
CB 2022 Lito Sheppard Florida 26th
S Never
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

