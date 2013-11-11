Peyton Manning (ankle) to start for Broncos vs. Chiefs

Peyton Manning took a beating behind Denver's offensive line in Sunday's win over the San Diego Chargers, but the Broncos quarterback won't miss any action after an MRI on Monday showed no new damage to his already battered right ankle.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport was told by a source informed of the injury that Manning "will start Sunday" after testing revealed a simple aggravation of the ankle injury he's dealt with all season.
Interim coach Jack Del Rio confirmed the same Monday, telling reporters that the MRI showed "nothing additional" for Manning and saying the All-Pro passer will "definitely" play in Sunday night's critical AFC West clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Del Rio said Manning "will practice" this week, and we'd be surprised if he showed any signs of the injury by Sunday.
"I'm pretty sore," Manning told reporters after knocking off the Chargers. "They kind of got me twice in kind of that lower area."
Outside of the neck injury that sidelined Manning for the 2011 season, he's been an iron man under center, playing through a host of nicks and bruises. He'll be ready for Kansas City.
