Manning became the most popular and marketable player in the NFL -- and the immense attention he commanded made the Colts one of the game's most consistent draws. Lucas Oil Field, the gleaming stadium in which the Colts play, is dubbed "The House that Peyton Built" because it is hard to imagine it would have been constructed -- and that it would have hosted a Super Bowl -- had the game's biggest star not played in Indianapolis.

But year after year, the ultimate prize eluded him. The Colts lost in each of Manning's first six trips to the playoffs -- in 2003, to Tom Brady and the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, but four other times in Indy's first game of the postseason. The loss following the 2005 season was particularly jarring. The Colts had been the best team in the league all year, starting the season 13-0 before finally losing. They finished with a 14-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, but lost at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Divisional Round.

In 2006, the Colts finally prevailed, winning one playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, incongruously, on the strength of their otherwise-porous defense, and then beating the Patriots in a conference championship that might be the most memorable of Manning's duels with Brady -- with Indianapolis roaring back from a 21-3 deficit to prevail with a classic hurry-up drive with two minutes remaining that gave the Colts their first lead of the game. When they beat the Chicago Bears in the pouring rain in Miami at Super Bowl XLI, Manning was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

The postseason disappointment quickly returned, though. In 2007, the Colts finally had a top-five defense to match their top-five offense, but they again lost their first playoff game.

Still, the effect Manning had on his opponents could be summed up in one odd game and two stunning play calls from the 2009 season. In a Week 2 contest against the Miami Dolphins, the Colts held the ball for less than 15 minutes, with the Dolphins executing to perfection the best defense against Manning: keeping him off the field. But 14 minutes, 53 seconds proved to be plenty of time for Manning to win the game. A couple of months later, with the Colts hosting the Patriots, Bill Belichick made one of the most scrutinized decisions of his own career, opting to go for the first down on fourth-and-2 from his own 28-yard line while holding a six-point lead with little more than two minutes to go. The play fell a yard short, and Manning did what Belichick knew he would do: He led the Colts on the winning touchdown drive. Then, in the second Super Bowl of Manning's career at the end of that season, Sean Payton called for an onside kick at the beginning of the second half of the game, to steal a possession from Manning. The Saints recovered the ball and went on to win -- a crushing loss for the favored Colts that was not closed out until Manning, while trying to lead a game-tying drive late, was intercepted deep in New Orleans territory, and Tracy Porter returned it for a touchdown.