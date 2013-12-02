Percy Harvin out for 'MNF,' possibly out until playoffs

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported early Monday that Percy Harvinviews himself as "out" for the Seattle Seahawks' Monday night showdown with the New Orleans Saints.
Harvin was indeed among Seattle's inactives for "Monday Night Football."
Rapoport added on Monday's edition of "NFL Total Access Kickoff" that complications from Harvin's surgically repaired hip are likely to keep him out of the lineup beyond Week 13.
Two sources informed of Harvin's condition tell Rapoport that the team is waiting to see how the wide receiver's hip reacts to cortisone shots injected Saturday. One option on the table is holding Harvin out for the remainder of the regular season to ensure that he's as close to 100 percent as possible for the postseason.
This certainly isn't how the Seahawks drew it up when they traded for Harvin. If any team can withstand the absence of a playmaker of his caliber, though, it's the one with the deepest roster and best record in the NFL.
The Harvin decision isn't the only one on the front office's plate Tuesday morning.
A person informed of the Seahawks' thinking advises Rapoport not to be shocked if former Vikings veteran Antoine Winfield is on a plane to Seattle by Tuesday.
The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback already has informed the team's brass that he's willing to come out of retirement to join them for the remainder of the season.
The addition of Winfield hinges on several decisions, foremost of which is Brandon Browner's status. The best course of action might just be to place Browner on injured reserve with a nagging groin issue and a pending suspension. The Seahawks also have considered bringing back cornerback Perrish Cox, who was on the roster for one day last week.
Regardless of the outcome of Monday night's clash of the titans, Tuesday morning will be a weighty one at Seahawks headquarters.