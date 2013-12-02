Around the League

Presented By

Percy Harvin out for 'MNF,' possibly out until playoffs

Published: Dec 02, 2013 at 11:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported early Monday that Percy Harvinviews himself as "out" for the Seattle Seahawks' Monday night showdown with the New Orleans Saints.

Harvin was indeed among Seattle's inactives for "Monday Night Football."

Rapoport added on Monday's edition of "NFL Total Access Kickoff" that complications from Harvin's surgically repaired hip are likely to keep him out of the lineup beyond Week 13.

Two sources informed of Harvin's condition tell Rapoport that the team is waiting to see how the wide receiver's hip reacts to cortisone shots injected Saturday. One option on the table is holding Harvin out for the remainder of the regular season to ensure that he's as close to 100 percent as possible for the postseason.

This certainly isn't how the Seahawks drew it up when they traded for Harvin. If any team can withstand the absence of a playmaker of his caliber, though, it's the one with the deepest roster and best record in the NFL.

The Harvin decision isn't the only one on the front office's plate Tuesday morning.

A person informed of the Seahawks' thinking advises Rapoport not to be shocked if former Vikings veteran Antoine Winfield is on a plane to Seattle by Tuesday.

The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback already has informed the team's brass that he's willing to come out of retirement to join them for the remainder of the season.

The addition of Winfield hinges on several decisions, foremost of which is Brandon Browner's status. The best course of action might just be to place Browner on injured reserve with a nagging groin issue and a pending suspension. The Seahawks also have considered bringing back cornerback Perrish Cox, who was on the roster for one day last week.

Regardless of the outcome of Monday night's clash of the titans, Tuesday morning will be a weighty one at Seahawks headquarters.

*The latest "Around the League Podcast" recapped every Week 13 game. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW