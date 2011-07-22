Peppers delivered goods as free-agent signing last year

Although I don't think he belonged in the top 10 of "The Top 100: Players of 2011", you can certainly make a case for the Julius Peppers signing being a huge success -- perhaps the biggest free agent success story.

Chicago only allowed 17.9 points per game, largely due to Peppers' presence. The club made it to the NFC championship game, so obviously the season overall was a successful one. While Peppers sometimes gets a hair too much credit, there is no question that the Bears' defensive line was a helluva lot better in 2010 than 2009. Chicago hasn't had a guy at defensive end who commanded the attention Peppers routinely does since Richard Dent departed for San Francisco in 1994.