Patriots two-tight end base offense is back in action

Janoris Jenkins has been a strong signing for the Giants. He covered Jordy Nelson on 14 pass plays and allowed just 2-29, per Next Gen Stats. However, other players stepped up in his place. Cobb had his best game in weeks-dating back to last year-and that positively correlated with the offense moving at its highest functionality. Even Davante Adams got in on the action. The third-year receiver took a ton of heat for his poor play in 2015, and he earned most of it. Yet, while he is still a mistake-prone player, it's quite clear he is an asset to this team as the third target and much more comfortable not having to be the top outside receiver like he was last season. This distribution of targets is exactly how we should expect to see the Packers chop their passes up going forward.