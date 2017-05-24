Patriots, Steelers, Falcons among NFL's 10 most talented teams

The Chiefs are very deep on both sides of the ball. Safety Eric Berry, corner Marcus Peters and pass rusher Justin Houston are special defensive players, while Chris Jones and Dee Ford are young studs. Tyreek Hill can score through the air, as a runner or returning punts and kicks. Tight end Travis Kelce is one of the toughest outs in the business -- when the Chiefs need a first down, he's their man. Quarterback Alex Smith might not win games with big plays, but I think that might have more to do with the overall offensive philosophy than it does with Smith's ability. Moreover, Smith definitely won't lose you any games and he can make things happen with his feet. If Smith had been drafted 10th instead of first overall in 2005, I think he'd be viewed differently.