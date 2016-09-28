Patriots, Broncos, Vikings will stay undefeated the longest

How did we get here? This team is tough to figure out. Adding Eric Weddle and returning Terrell Suggs to the defense seems to have done wonders for that unit, which is the NFL's second best through Week 3. But quarterback Joe Flacco is not having a knockout season after recovering from a torn ACL, sitting on a 77.4 passer rating and a 3:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. John Harbaugh's coaching staff is an obvious boon, as is the fact that C.J. Mosely is playing like he did in 2014, when he pushed for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Justin Tucker's accurate leg (9-of-9 on field-goal tries) has been key. But the opponents they've beaten thus far this season have a combined record of 1-8.