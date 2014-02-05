Panthers, Bengals, 49ers can rival Seahawks' defensive dominion

Following the Seahawks' dominant win in Super Bowl XLVIII, I talked to four different defensive coaches about the trends being shaped across the NFL, and the sense I got is that defenses are becoming simpler. The era of exotic blitzes and relatively complicated schemes like the Tampa 2 seems to be coming to an end, hastened by both Seattle's resounding success and the reality that many teams rely on young, inexperienced players working on short-term contracts. It's tough to get a rookie or someone playing on a one-year deal to master a complex defense, but such players can be quickly inserted into a simpler scheme and produce results right away. Thus, coaches are emphasizing fundamentals and technique, such as hand-placement and footwork, over scheme. As one coach told me, we're going back to the days of knock-your-tail-off defense.