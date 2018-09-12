Packers, Jaguars among 'America's Team' candidates after 'Boys

Yes, it might seem shocking for me to include another team from the NFC East on this list. But let me remind you that I'm putting the Cowboys aside for the moment. The Eagles are interwoven with the fabric of a city that is dripping with American history. Their star quarterback, Carson Wentz, transformed himself from a relatively scrawny high schooler with a big arm (as a third baseman on the baseball team, he couldn't see first base, but he could get the ball there with some steam on it) into a powerful athlete. It probably doesn't hurt his popularity with a certain segment of the fanbase that he's an avid outdoorsman. Head coach Doug Pederson, meanwhile, remains relatable even as he directs one of the league's up-and-coming crews. The Eagles still must prove that they have staying power beyond last season's surprising run to their first Super Bowl title. But the "underdog" theme that they adopted in 2017 is as American as it gets, embodying a spirit that has been associated with the city since "Rocky" hit theaters in 1976.