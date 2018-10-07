Packers CEO confident Rodgers, McCarthy will work together

"Their track record is pretty good," Murphy said, just after the announcement of plans for Phase 2 of Titletown, the mixed-use real estate development west of Lambeau Field. "It's a competitive league. It's hard to win on a consistent basis with all the different issues you deal with on a regular basis. Injuries, etc. Mike and Aaron, for over 10-plus years with him as a starter and obviously the time when he was backing up Brett [Favre], they've been through a lot together."